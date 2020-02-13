Chesapeake wrestling wins 3A South region dual title by downing Huntingtown

Chesapeake entered Wednesday night’s 3A South Region wrestling tournament as the top seed and after two dominating performances, including a 58-12 region final win against No. 2 Huntingtown, the Cougars showed why they were representative of that lofty moniker.
“We wrestled really well against Huntingtown, ” said Cougars coach Randy Curtin, whose 13-3 squad will travel to North Point High School Saturday to compete in the 3A state dual meet championship. ”We had a couple of swing matches go our way and we got pins; we got the bonus points.”
Heavyweight Ron McDuffie opened the championship match with a pin with four seconds left in the opening period for a 6-0 Chesapeake lead the Cougars would never relinquish en route to the program’s first region dual meet title since 2004.
”This was our best case scenario,” said Curtin of his team’s championship performance. ”We’ll see who we face (at States). We’ll see some tough teams.”
Huntingtown (12-4) trimmed that deficit to 6-3 through a late 4-2 decision by Ty Montgomery at 106 pounds. Montgomery scored a takedown with 11 seconds left in the match, but Chesapeake 113-pounder Adam Taifouri returned the favor through a 6-0 decision for an early 9-3 advantage.
Justin Shiflett (120 pounds) turned a large second period deficit into a pin for the Cougars for a 15-3 lead that ballooned to 21-3 following a first period fall recorded by Chase Listorti at 126 pounds.
It was Listorti‘s second pin of the evening, the first coming in the team’s 39-30 region semifinal win against fourth-seeded Northern-Calvert County.
Kaeden Spencer was able to stem the tide for Huntingtown through a hard-fought 6-2 decision against Aiden Yost at 132 pounds to trim the lead to 21-6.
Owen Schmidt (138) came right back for Chesapeake with 2:13-pin and Dean Laumann (145) added an 8-2 decision for a 30-6 advantage.
Jacob Rosenbloom (152) continued that run of Chesapeake victories with a 12-0 major decision against Hayden Gribble and Victor Listorti (160) sealed the regional title through a early third period fall, his second of the night, to give the Cougars an insurmountable 40-6 lead.
”Basically, we weren't letting up, ” Victor Listorti said. ”We weren't stopping with one match (victory). This is a great feeling. It's good to see.the hard work pay off.”
Dion Ambrose, Chandler Booker and Zak Hardin ended the match with three consecutive pins at 182, 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, for the Cougars.
In the semifinal match, Chesapeake, using convincing pins from Chase and Victor Listorti and Dean Laumann, defeated visiting Northern-Calvert County, 39-30, to reach the 3A South final.
The Cougars (12-3) jumped out to a 12-0 lead via two forfeits and led by as much as 39-18 following Victor Listorti’s second period pin of Northern’s Conor Irving at 160 pounds before forfeiting the last two matches with the insurmountable lead.
Justin Shiflett (120 pounds), Owen Schmidt (132), and Jacob Rosenbloom (152) also scored wins for the Cougars.