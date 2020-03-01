Wrestlers from 12 schools win titles at 3A/4A East region tournament

East is beast — at least in 3A/4A.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association 3A/4A East regional tournament at South River on Saturday lived up to expectations as one of the toughest in the state, and the representation of schools atop the podium proved it.
The depth of the region was tested as wrestlers from 12 different teams won titles — only Annapolis and Marriotts Ridge had more than one champion, and each had just two.
Anne Arundel County tournament champion Arundel led all teams by having six grapplers place in the top four to advance to next weekend’s 3A/4A state tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. Old Mill, Manchester Valley and Leonardtown have five apiece; Annapolis, South River, Hammond and Marriotts Ridge each have four; and River Hill and Mt. Hebron have three. Several other teams have two or fewer.
Four wrestlers kept their perfect seasons intact and won titles — Atholton senior David Panda (126 pounds), Marriotts Ridge seniors Ethan Bohan (152) and Will Vaxmonsky (160), and Severna Park junior Ty Broadway (220).
Ten girls also won titles in the first-ever girls regional tournament.
Panda (36-0) won his second straight region title by sticking River Hill junior Jonah Richardson (38-7) in a rematch of the Howard County finals match that Panda won in overtime. Panda left no doubt this time, as he secured two first-period takedowns, another in the second and then locked up a near-side cradle that flattened Richardson to the mat in 2 minutes, 24 seconds.
“Today I went all out. Last week I didn’t really maintain my weight perfectly, so that really messed me up. But this week, I got all my stuff down, my mental game was ready, and I came for him,” he said. “He came for me last time and I’m not going to lose to a kid I know I can beat. That’s it.”
Bohan (35-0) and Vaxmonsky (42-0) both had dominating victories in their respective finals matches.
Bohan took it to Arundel senior Trevor Gagnon (36-3) and turned a 2-0 lead after one period into an eventual 11-1 major decision. He had two cradles for near-fall points in the bout.
“I think after the near-side cradle in the second period, I used it and I knew I could use it to my advantage. I didn’t get the pin, but five points works for me too,” Bohan said. “This year I’m winning states. That’s all there is to it.”
Vaxmonsky didn’t need all six minutes to defeat his Arundel opponent, junior Jaydon Bowden (24-7). The senior built a 5-0 lead in the first period and used an arm bar to get his 102nd career pin in 3:35.
“I think it’s just a different mindset this year,” Vaxmonsky said. “In past years I’ve been happy with what I’ve done and everything but this year going in, Ethan and I are looking to finish. We’ve gotten so close a couple of times but we haven’t achieved our goals of winning state championships. We’ve been working our butts off together in the room to get each other better and get step-by-step closer to getting to that goal.”
Broadway (39-0), a runner-up in the region last season, was never in doubt this time against Manchester Valley senior Grant Warner (44-3) as he scored five points in the first period, four more in the second and then 10 in the third en route to a 19-7 major decision. Broadway scored seven takedowns in the bout.
“Motion, a lot of motion, a lot of conditioning. I feel like when I hit that third period, I can still score more points,” Broadway said. “I just want to feel unstoppable. I want to feel like when I grab that leg there’s nothing you can do. It’s over; I’m taking you down. That’s what I want to feel. When I get to states, I want to feel like nobody can beat me.”
Hammond junior Jabari Pinkney (42-3) won the 106-pound title with a 10-5 win over Manchester Valley freshman Travis Green (43-4). Pinkney, who lost in the finals of the Howard County tournament last weekend, secured five takedowns to beat the freshman from Carroll County that was also a runner-up last weekend at his league championships.
“I had a heartbreaking loss at counties and I picked up the pace in the room,” Pinkney said. “I just kept working hard and didn’t let the loss take me down. ... I learned a lot from last week, like how to keep my pace up during a match. I knew on my feet I was going to have my best chance at winning.”
Annapolis junior Frank Antonelli (16-3) set the tone early and dominated Leonardtown senior Sean Vosburgh (36-3), a region champion and state finalist a year ago, to win the 120-pound championship. The Mount Saint Joseph transfer who won the Anne Arundel County tournament scored an early takedown and took the 2-0 lead into the second period. An escape and another takedown made it 5-0, and after a second injury time for Vosburgh allowed Antonelli choice of position, he scored a reversal to build a 7-0 advantage.
A third-period reversal gave him a major decision and the shutout.
“Honestly he didn’t really come in too strong. I was expecting him to come in stronger and I just pushed the pace the whole match,” Antonelli said. “I am feeling pretty darn good. … I never really even thought about — well, I guess I have been thinking about winning a state title the whole time. I’ve been working toward it, but I thought it was going to be at a private school. I guess I’ll have to get it done at a public school.”
Annapolis senior Kyle Leming (22-6), another Anne Arundel County champion, followed up his big weekend with another one, as he pinned all three of his opponents to capture the 195-pound title. Leming pinned South River junior James Purnell in the semifinals in a county finals rematch and then stuck Hammond junior and No. 1 seed Linus Sekedjah (35-9) in the first period of the championship bout with a lateral drop.
“This time I had the wind at my back. I had the conditioning and I didn’t die out like I did last weekend,” Leming said. “I don’t even know what move that was, but it worked. It was great. I didn’t have to wrestle six minutes which is always the goal.”
A runner-up at the Anne Arundel County championships last weekend and at last year’s region tournament, Arundel junior Caleb Chaves (23-3) won the latest rematch with South River senior and county champ Isaac Barber in the 132-pound semifinals, 11-9, and kept the momentum going into his finals match with Leonardtown senior Brian Bieshelt (37-4). Chaves got the first takedown in the opening period and then answered a third-period escape with a quick double-leg takedown. An additional escape by Bieshelt in the third was all he could muster and Chaves won, 4-2.
“Wrestling Isaac was definitely one of the biggest highlights of the day,” Chaves said. “I gave him a really bad performance … that match I definitely could have wrestled better but I came out on top this time, but I’m waiting for next week because that’s the one that really counts. I changed my mentality. That’s what Isaac talked about last week — mentality. I know me and Isaac are pretty much even in all aspects of wrestling, so really it comes down to who had the best mentality that day.”
Old Mill sophomore Jackson Cohenour (25-8) was the No. 1 seed at the Anne Arundel County tournament but was pinned three times en route to finishing sixth. He came into the regional tournament as the No. 8 seed but put it all together and won the 145-pound title in dominating fashion, pinning Leonardtown junior Finn Eskeland (35-8) in 4:54.
Cohenour built an 11-1 lead through two minutes and led 14-3 after two periods. He had a 16-5 advantage at the time of the fall. He also pinned top-seeded Michael Altamarino of Atholton in the quarterfinals and then beat No. 5 seed Lucas Ognissanti of North County, 10-3, in the semifinals.
“I was sick last week and I wasn’t 100 percent. I took care of my body this week and I feel good today,” Cohenour said. “... Man, seeds don’t matter. I don’t care about seeds.”
South River sophomore Nolan Lunsford (37-4) captured the 113-pound championship by shutting out Old Mill sophomore Elijah Mills (29-11), 7-0. A runner-up at the Anne Arundel County tournament, Lunsford built a 5-0 lead in the first period, rode Mills out for the second and reversed him early in the third in a commanding victory.
“I’ve been getting in my own head recently, so I’ve been focusing on staying confident and taking it one match at a time and not try to think about the outcome, just the journey there,” Lunsford said. “I was energized; I was ready. I was ready to attack and I wasn’t on the defense. I was resilient and I kept tiring him out.”
River Hill junior Mike Crisitello (27-5) knocked off Old Mill junior and No. 1 seed Caron Tull (32-5) in the championship match at 138 pounds. Crisitello, who won the Howard County tournament, traded escapes with Tull in the second and third periods and then got the only takedown of the bout in overtime to win a 3-1 decision.
“I knew he was pretty gassed, so I just kept pushing the pace and kept working my stuff and eventually one of them worked,” said Crisitello, who missed the first few weeks of the season with a broken collarbone. “… I think I’m peaking right about now. I’m not over the sport or anything. I had a good counties run, a good regionals run, and hopefully I can have a good run next weekend and win a state championship.”
Manchester Valley senior Adam Mattson (40-2) shut out Arundel junior Val Pryor (16-3) in his 170-pound championship match. Mattson methodically buried his opponent with a first-period takedown, a two-minute ride in the second and then an escape and another takedown in the third for a 5-0 victory.
“It’s just the next step in the process,” he said. “Coming off counties last weekend, I had a good tournament there. I had a good tournament this weekend, and hopefully I have a good tournament next weekend.”
Mount Hebron senior John Ross (34-5) defeated senior and No. 1 seed Connor Livingston (42-7) of Manchester Valley by getting a reversal in the final 15 seconds that turned a one-point deficit into a one-point 4-3 victory in the 182-pound championship.
“Oh, it’s great. It’s only my third year. Second at counties, fifth at the Franklin tournament, and now it’s a good time to finish on top,” Ross said. “My teammates are always behind me and telling me to keep going, that I can be the best. I finally started believing them, and I know they’re right.”
Reservoir’s only representative at the state tournament will be senior Dylan Altman (32-1), who cruised to a 10-3 finals victory against Leonardtown senior Joe Stanalonis (26-3). Altman needed an overtime win against South River sophomore Racheil Coney to reach the finals but took a 4-0 lead into the second period against Stanalonis and rolled from there. Stanalonis pinned No. 1 seed Nate Kloss of Arundel in the semifinals.
“It feels good,” Altman said. “I’m just working hard, staying humble, and that’s pretty much it. … I know he has a good fat-boy roll, so I just took him down a bunch of times. Now I gotta work even harder this week and push for that state championship. That’s my goal.”
In the first-ever girls’ regional tournament, 10 individuals won titles. Each of the finalists advance to next weekend’s first MPSSAA girls state tournament.
Meade’s Bao Tram Bui advanced as the only 106-pounder, and Paris Towns (112) pinned Wilde Lake’s Hannah Ehrlich. Manchester Valley had two winners — Summer Shackelford (122), who pinned Reservoir’s Delaney Kilcarr, and Katie Martin (132), who was the only one in her bracket.
Reservoir’s Camila Mendez (127) pinned Westminster’s Lockslea Mayers in 2:30; Leonardtown’s Sara VanRyswick (138) pinned River Hill’s Ava Flynn in 1:35; Severna Park’s Shannon Briggs (152) stuck Wilde Lake’s Jazmone Holmes in 5:49; and Glen Burnie’s Jasmine Geris (180) advanced as the only individual in her bracket.
Championship Finals
106: Jabari Pinkney (Hammond) dec. Travis Green (Man Valley), 10-5
113: Nolan Lunsford (South River) dec. Elijah Mills (Old Mill), 7-0
120: Frank Antonelli (Annapolis) major dec. Sean Vosburgh (Leonardtown), 9-0
126: David Panda (Atholton) pinned Jonah Richardson (River Hill), 2:24
132: Caleb Chaves (Arundel) dec. Brian Bieshelt (Leonardtown), 4-1
138: Mike Crisitello (River Hill) dec. Caron Tull (Old Mill), 3-1 OT
145: Jackson Cohenour (Old Mill) pinned Finn Eskeland (Leonardtown), 4:54
152: Ethan Bohan (Marriotts Ridge) major dec. Trevor Gagnon (Arundel), 11-1
160: Will Vaxmonsky (Marriotts Ridge) pinned Jaydon Bowden (Arundel), 3:35
170: Adam Mattson (Man Valley) dec. Val Pryor (Arundel), 5-0
182: John Ross (Mt. Hebron) dec. Connor Livingston (Man Valley), 4-3
195: Kyle Leming (Annapolis) pinned Linus Sekedjah (Hammond), 1:37
220: Ty Broadway (Severna Park) major dec. Grant Warner (Man Valley), 19-7
285: Dylan Altman (Reservoir) dec. Joe Stanalonis (Leonardtown), 10-3
Consolation Finals
106: Liam Debaugh (Broadneck) dec. Arya Habibi (Marriotts Ridge), 2-1
113: Matthew Oh (Leonardtown) dec. Will Donohoe (Broadneck), 7-1
120: Jake Boog (Man Valley) pinned Chris Lee (Centennial), 0:47
126: Malik Wright (Old Mill) dec. Hunter Green (Man Valley), 4-2
132: Isaac Barber (South River) tech fall Jack McGuire (Mt. Hebron), 20-5
138: Kaleb Wellford (North County) dec. Adam Lake (Arundel), 4-3
145: Lucas Ognissanti (North County) dec. Dylan McCullough (River Hill), 5-4
152: Thomas Chenoweth (Man Valley) dec. Bryce Kampert (Mt. Hebron), 7-3
160: Elliott Bauer (Hammond) pinned Jalen Lamkin (Annapolis), 0:42
170: Lonnel Owens-Pabon (South River) dec. Nolan Deshields (Hammond), 7-0
182: Jack Conrad (Westminster) pinned Carson Gottimer (Severna Park), 2:50
195: James Purnell (South River) dec. Tony Blunt (Wilde Lake), 7-5
220: Nathan Fleming (Old Mill) dec. Alex Ditto (Annapolis), 3-1
285: Nate Kloss (Arundel) dec. Jack Baxter (Marriotts Ridge), 4-2 OT
Girls Finals
100: None
106: Bao Tram Bui (Meade) fft.
112: Paris Towns (Meade) pinned Hannah Ehrlich (Wilde Lake), 1:32
117: Chloe Parkinson (Mt. Hebron) dec. Sarah Ullery (Meade), 6-0
122: Summer Shackelford (Man Valley) pinned Delaney Kilcarr (Reservoir), 0:28
127: Camila Mendez (Reservoir) pinned Lockslea Mayers (Westminster), 2:30
132: Katie Martin (Man Valley) fft.
138: Sara VanRyswick (Leonardtown) pinned Ava Flynn (River Hill), 1:35
144: None
152: Shannon Briggs (Severna Park) pinned Jazmone Holmes (Wilde Lake), 5:49
164: None
180: Jasmine Geris (Glen Burnie) fft.
200: None
225: None