Wrestlers from 12 schools win titles at 3A/4A East region tournament

“Wrestling Isaac was definitely one of the biggest highlights of the day,” Chaves said. “I gave him a really bad performance … that match I definitely could have wrestled better but I came out on top this time, but I’m waiting for next week because that’s the one that really counts. I changed my mentality. That’s what Isaac talked about last week — mentality. I know me and Isaac are pretty much even in all aspects of wrestling, so really it comes down to who had the best mentality that day.”