5 Anne Arundel wrestlers win titles at 1A/2A, 3A/4A South region tournaments

While nine of the county schools competed at the 3A/4A East regional wrestling tournament Saturday, Southern, Chesapeake and Northeast more than held their own in their respective regions.
The Bulldogs advanced seven wrestlers to the 1A/2A state tournament through the South regional and the Cougars and Eagles moved six each to the 3A/4A tournament through the South region.
Southern’s Justin Knapp and JoJo Herring, Chesapeake’s Chase and Victor Listorti and Northeast’s Colin Cook all won individual titles to lock up No. 1 seeds at the state’s premier event at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro Thursday through Saturday.
Knapp (35-2) won the 113-pound title with a 5-4 decision over Lackey’s Earlie Harris, and Herring (33-7) captured the championship at 220 pounds by pinning La Plata’s Quentin Dibble in 2 minutes, 52 seconds in the final.
“Justin has wrestled over 12 matches this season against state-ranked kids. That will get you ready for the big show,” Southern coach Jeff Schrumm said. “He’s got a lot of confidence, he’s wrestling really hard and he’s just taking everybody down, which is a big part of wrestling. We’re excited for him.”
Andrew Ruel (30-7) was a runner-up at 120 pounds for Southern, losing to Lackey’s Jeremy McBain, 4-2, in the final, while Kaleb Neal (31-8) placed second after getting pinning by La Plata’s Jason Mohler in 1:24 in the championship bout.
Michael Segreti (21-19) took third at 132 pounds, and Tylor Sumptor (24-18) and Christian Taylor (21-14) finished fourth at 126 and 145 pounds, respectively.
The Bulldogs’ Ashley Knapp also advanced to the girls’ state tournament, which begins Thursday, placing second at 127 pounds.
“Overall we wrestled very well. There were maybe one or two matches we could have won, one we hoped we would have, but I think for the most part we exceeded our expectations with taking eight kids to state when you include Ashley,” Schrumm said. “To have everybody place is pretty cool.”
As for Chesapeake, Chase Listorti (42-5) pinned all three of his opponents en route to the 126-pound crown and Victor Listorti (46-2) beat Oxon Hill’s Kimon O’Sullivan, 10-4, in the 160-pound championship.
Dean Laumann (12-2) lost to Huntingtown’s Jackson Cramer in the 145-pound final, 10-6; Chandler Booker (36-12) placed third at 195 pounds; and DJ Hoover (39-10) and Jacob Rosenbloom (33-17) took fourth at 170 and 152 pounds, respectively.
Cook (31-6) was Northeast’s only region champ as he defeated Northern-Calvert’s Dylan Montgomery, 7-5, in the 106-pound final, while two others — Michael Carnes (29-12) at 120 pounds and Caleb Zaruba (26-11) at 152 pounds — placed second. Carnes was pinned by Chopticon’s Trey Kratko and Zaruba lost by fall to Huntingtown’s Robert Ireland.
Billy Katzenberger (31-6) lost in the semifinals but rallied to place third at 138 pounds. Jayden Mason (31-12) took fourth at 145 pounds and Jason Arnold (28-13) finished fourth at 195 pounds.
Northeast will also send six wrestlers to the girls’ state tournament, as each of them finished runner-up in their brackets: Sarah Underwood (100 pounds), Alena Pangalis (106), Gianna Ambrose (127), Jenna McCloskey (138), Lacee Schmidt (152) and Raegan Lorenzen (164).