For a minute, anxiety swelled around South River’s bench as Annapolis moved further and further away with the lead.
The Seahawks had just suffered their first defeat of the season to Glenelg the weekend before. That, coupled with the knowledge that the Panthers had felled mighty Old Mill for the first time in 18 years just weeks before, began to rack the Edgewater wrestlers’ nerves.
That is, until the clouds parted.
First, Sean Adams launched over the back of Panthers junior Jake Leming for the slap of a referee’s hand on the mat to signal a pin. Then, one wrestler later, came another one. Then another.
Then another.
The sound of hands on the mat was the soundtrack to the Seahawks’ 43-26 comeback victory over Annapolis in what was likely to be a preview to the two top contenders of the county championship in February.
After edging out Chesapeake later in the tri-meet, by a tight score of 41-36, South River heads home the only team left unbeaten against Anne Arundel opponents.
Annapolis, on the other hand, walks out with their first two county losses. Emotionally exhausted by the Seahawks, the Panthers dropped their dual against the Cougars, 48-23.
“We just gave up too many pins in both matches. It looked like we had a chance halfway through with South River. We were up," Panthers coach Tom Skafiyanudis said. "We just had to wrestle out tough, and, starting at 170, we gave up pins. Can’t win a match like that.”
After the Panthers jumped ahead with a win in the 106, South River quickly recovered, putting up a small lead against Annapolis (10-4) with a major decision from Nolan Lunsford (120) and an additional six points from a Panthers forfeit in the 113.
Surrendering another forfeit was a risk most Atlantic City gamblers wouldn’t take.
Before the match, Sfakiyanudis pitched both of his stars at 132 and 138 pounds, unsure of where South River coach John Klessinger would pigeonhole his own kingpin, senior Isaac Barber, who to date only had one loss in 23 matches this winter.
However, when the time came, Barber trotted out, made a small circle, and headed back to his own bench, the automatic victor at 132 pounds with both Tate Scott and Nate Ditmars of the Panthers looking on from their side.
Even though Annapolis had allowed a free six points, it cast a chill on Klessinger. He knew Scott would be next, and that he wouldn’t be able to throw Barber against him.
“In my plans, I wanted to match him up with the Scott kid,” Klessinger said. “Then he’s not there, and I think, ‘Jesus. That’s an opportunity that I thought we’d have.’ Ultimately, it worked out, but it was a lot closer than the score reflects.”
Scott pinned South River’s Austin Johnson (138), giving his Panthers those six points right back to trail South River by just one.
The Panthers’ chance for a significant takeover rested on the back of Ditmars (145), a wrestler ranked in the state, against Brandon Timmins, who only just returned for South River after serving as scorekeeper for much of the season.
And yet, despite the lopsided odds, Timmins held off Ditmars’ attempt for a major decision for as long as he could, until Ditmars earned two points in the last seconds of the battle.
“(Timmins) versed a really good kid and pulled through to not get pinned, which helped us a lot,” Seahawks grappler Lonnell Owens-Pabon said. “If not, that could have changed the momentum one way or another.”
Annapolis tossed some more coals into the engine at 145 pounds. Senior Craig Erwin made a tidy meal of South River Joab Patino, sandwiching the Seahawks senior on every inch of the mat to up to earn an 8-0 shutout, as well as another significant four major-decision points.
With those back-to-back victories put away, the Panthers – despite two early forfeits – managed to carve out a seven-point advantage over the Seahawks.
The ground beneath South River’s feet continued to splinter away in the last drops of the 160 pound match.
Barrett Travis wrestled the Panthers’ Jalen Lamkin to a 2-2 draw through the last minute of the third period, until, moments before time expired, Lamkin snatched the two points he needed to earn a 4-2 decision over the Seahawk – and punch out the Panthers’ lead to 10 points.
As 170-pound Seahawk Sean Adams walked out to face his Annapolis opponent, Jake Leming, he left behind a silenced South River bench. The ghost of the disappointment it had suffered against Glenelg days ago haunted the Seahawks then, as they watched Annapolis’ lead climb higher and higher.
“The same thing happened at Glenelg, where we started pretty well and then the wheels fell off. That was my initial fear,” Klessinger said. “Then, (Leming) took Sean down, rode him out and rode him for a while in the second period. I thought, ‘If we don’t win this match, we’re in trouble.’”
Then, the mood shifted. Adams rolled onto Leming, locking the Panther in for a pin.
From the sideline, watching Adams pick up the fall and move South River within five points of reclaiming its advantage, Owens-Pabon felt energy course through his body.
Still, South River trailed. All Annapolis needed to do was secure another couple of big wins and pack the Seahawks away anyway.
“I was really nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Owens-Pabon said. “But in my mind, I was thinking, ‘I can’t let this affect me because if I go out there nervous, I’m going to fail the team. At that point, we’ll all go down.’
“Because when I won, that put us in the lead.”
Owens-Pabon flattened Dimitri Sfakiyanudis and worked the coach’s son’s head until it was worthy of a pin, too.
Seeing Owens-Pabon’s successes mount – the sophomore had already picked up a few momentous wins this season and earned a medal at the South River Invitational earlier this season – encouraged Klessinger. The Seahawks list a primarily sophomore-and-junior-heavy squad, and still, roll through the winter with just one loss, and an out-of-county one at that.
“When I won, I felt great,” Owens-Pabon said. “It’s a team effort, but it’s also a solo effort. When my teammates wrestle a certain way, it effects me. When I see them lose, it angers me. When I see them win, it makes me want to get up and so something right now.”
More veteran presences on the mat added fuel to the Seahawks’ rally. As Annapolis’ Brandon Jackson (195) carried a one-point advantage on South River junior James Purnell, Purnell flipped atop the Panther as his teammates’ cheers swelled.
With the reversal, Purnell could have posted three points for his squad from a decision, but that wasn’t enough. Purnell pinned Jackson instead for six.
South River’s 220-pound Kevin Lippincott wanted a slice of that action too as he, too, earned a fall against Panther Alex Ditto – and secured the Seahawks’ certain victory over Annapolis as they led by 14 points with just one match left.
“Couple of the guys down low didn’t perform the way I expected. Annapolis was smart with their decisions, bumping kids around,” Klessinger said. “Fortunately, our big kids pulled through and picked up the slack for us, which was good.”
Even though the result of the final match couldn’t sway the outcome one away or another, it mattered to Klessinger regardless. Sophomore heavyweight Racheil Coney trailed Kyle Leming through the final period, but refused to give up, pulling out a 7-6 win by the third period’s end.
“Racheil, I’m glad he ended that, even though it was irrelevant team-score-wise,” Klessinger said. “Leming’s a good kid, a state-ranked kid, so it’s good for him.”
The night worsened for Annapolis, as it surrendered five pins to Chesapeake.
“There’s always an emotional element to it. Losing a close one with South River, it’s hard to get up and wrestle a good team like Chesapeake," Sfakiyanudis said. "I would have preferred, of course, it was a dual meet, but that’s the way it is, and they all (had) to do it too. It’s an even playing field.”
As if both teams hadn’t gotten enough of it in their own previous rounds with Annapolis, those who could pin ruled the first four weights of South River and Chesapeake’s closeout show, leading off six pins that earned the Seahawks victory.
“It is encouraging that we wrestled hard, to win against Annapolis and have some close matches against South River,” Cougars coach Randy Curtin said.
The last of the four to earn a fall to start, Barber now stands just nine wins away from overtaking the program’s individual victories record, which Trenton Puccinelli (170) set at 139 last season.
Only two decisions broke up the pins-fest, but it was enough for the Cougars (21-4) to chew out a bit of a lead as Owen Schmidt edged out Patino in an overtime brawl and Jacob Rosenbloom piled 10 points. Then, Victor Listorti added to the pin party, bringing down Barrett Travis in less than a period.
Curtin felt pride in Schmidt for dueling Patino out to the end.
“We told him to keep the pressure up and tempo up because we knew Patino had some stall warnings on him," Curtin said. "We just kept yelling, 'Keep pressure, keep shooting. It paid off because it got that takedown. I was happy that happened. Owen looked stronger from neutral than on the mat.”
Even down by a dozen, South River was far from finished. After all, it knew exactly how to come back.
The same heroes of the Annapolis match stood up. Adams, Owens-Pabon and Purnell each recorded pins to eke out a small six-point lead.
But things wouldn’t shake out perfectly as they had before. The Cougars roared back, as Zak Hardin posted his own six points.
Back and forth the two teams swung, with Coney first pinning Ron McDuffie to reclaim the advantage and then Dylan Ritter striking back the same way to tie.
The fate of South River’s unbeaten status against Anne Arundel County rested with Lunsford.
He seemed to take that in stride.
Lunsford (113) unleashed a 16-point avalanche on Adam Taifouri to earn a defiant technical fall shutout -- the only South River individual win that didn’t end in a pin, but in the end, the most important.
“We knew it would be close,” Curtin said. “In a close match like that, it comes down to not being pinned, and too many of our guys got pinned.”
South River 43, Annapolis 26
106: Kevin Van Besien (AN) dec. Ben Travis (SR), 3-0
113: SR win by fft.
120: Nolan Lunsford (SR) maj. dec. Kevin Volland (AN), 10-1
126: Aidan Heim (AN) pin Jamison Ballard (SR)
132: Isaac Barber (SR) win by fft.
138: Tate Scott (AN) pin Austin Johnson (SR)
145: Nate Ditmars (AN) maj. dec. Brandon Timmins (SR), 10-1
152: Craig Erwin (AN) maj. dec. Joab Patino (SR), 8-0
160: Jalen Lamkin (AN) dec. Barrett Travis (SR), 4-2
170: Sean Adams (SR) pin Jake Leming (AN)
182: Lonnell Owens-Pabon (SR) pin Dimitri Sfakiyanudis (AN)
195: James Purnell (SR) pin Brandon Jackson (AN)
220: Kevin Lippincott (SR) pin Alex Ditto (AN)
285: Racheil Coney (SR) dec. Kyle Leming (AN), 7-6
Chesapeake 48, Annapolis 23
113: Adam Taifouri (CH) win by fft.
120: Aidan Heim (AN) pin Justin Shiflett (CH) 0:39
126: Chase Listorti (CH) pin Kevin Volland (AN) 2:47
132: Tate Scott (AN) dec. Aiden Yost (CH) 6-3
138: Owen Schmidt (CH) pin Blayne Boyd (AN) 2:45
145: Nate Ditmars (AN) pin Julian Denardo (CH) 2:25
152: Craig Erwin (AN) dec. Jacob Rosenbloom (CH) 4-1
160: Victor Listorti (CH) pin Jalen Lamkin (AN) 1:48
170: DJ Hoover (CH) pin Nate Leming (AN) 1:49
182: Dion Ambrose (CH) pin Dimitri Sfakiyanudis (AN) 4:36
195: Chandler Booker (CH) dec. Brandon Jackson (AN) 8-3
220: Kyle Leming (AN) tech fall Zak Hardin (CH) 16-1
285: Ron McDuffie (CH) pin Alex Ditto (AN) 1:34
106: Dylan Ritter (CH) maj dec. Kevin Van Besien (AN) 9-1
South River 41, Chesapeake 36
120: Matt Gribble (SR) pin Justin Shiflett (CH) 4:45
126: Chase Listorti (CH) pin Jamison Ballard (SR) 3:18
132: Aiden Yost (CH) pin Austin Johnson (SR) 2:49
138: Isaac Barber (SR) pin Bryce Carleton (CH) 4:08
145: Owen Schmidt (CH) dec. Joab Patino (SR) 3-1
152: Jacob Rosenbloom (CH) dec. Patrick Mooney (AN) 10-4
160: Victor Listorti (CH) pin Ben Travis (SR) 0:39
170: Sean Adams (SR) pin DJ Hoover (CH) 0:12
182: Lonnell Owens-Pabon (SR) pin Dion Ambrose (CH) 1:24
195: James Purnell (SR) pin Chandler Booker (CH) 1:13
220: Zak Hardin (CH) pin Kevin Lippincott (SR) 3:31
285: Racheil Coney (SR) pin Ron McDuffie (CH) 3:18
106: Dylan Ritter (CH) pin Ben Travis (SR) 0:56
113: Nolan Lunsford (SR) tech fall Adam Taifouri (CH) 16-0