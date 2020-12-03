Anne Arundel public schools delay in-person start of winter season, will begin virtually Dec. 7

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will start its winter high school sports season virtually on Dec. 7 and will not switch to in-person activities until coronavirus case numbers come down.
Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto announced the plan for the start of winter athletics during his reopening update at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting.
“It’s a way of engaging,” Arlotto said.
“It’s certainly not the same as of course as face-to-face practice but it’s a way of getting the students excited and getting them involved in interacting with their teammates and their coach at least in the online world until we can bring them together in person.”
In-person sports would resume again “when metrics allow,” Arlotto said.
There is no specific metric the school system uses to make decisions about sports, schools spokesman Bob Mosier said, but reopening guidance from the health department dictates a hybrid instruction model could begin at 15 per 100,000 case rate.
The winter competitive season had been under evaluation since in-person extracurriculars activities were suspended on Nov. 9 when Arlotto cited rising coronavirus cases and a rate of 21.3 per 100,000 residents.
That announcement cut short the fall sports practice season, which began Oct. 19, and forced spring sports practices, scheduled for Nov. 16 though Dec. 5, to move to a virtual format.
There were nine coronavirus cases among athletic programs at eight different high schools during the three-week period of fall sports practices. Mosier in November confirmed positive cases on the Broadneck High boys soccer and volleyball teams, Glen Burnie football, South River football, Annapolis girls soccer, Old Mill boys soccer, Northeast boys soccer and Arundel High football.
The December start date for winter sports was approved by the Maryland State Board of Education Oct. 26, putting pressure on school systems to reopen sports programs for about 110,000 students across the state.
The school board, which originally adopted the state’s Feb. 1 start date, previously said it would follow the state’s decision to begin in December.
On Wednesday night, Carroll County Board of Education members voted unanimously to start practices on Dec. 14, with health and safety restrictions. That would give Carroll the option to start basketball games and wrestling matches the first week of January.
Carroll County Coordinator of Athletics Michael Duffy said in the meeting Frederick County is the only public school system that is starting winter sports in December.
The Howard County Public School System announced Monday via a press release that the start of the winter athletic season has been postponed until Jan. 4, 2021. The release referenced rising numbers in the county over the last few weeks, with metrics resulting in the school system deciding to suspend all in-person opportunities as of Nov. 19.
The MPSSAA on Aug. 3 postponed the fall and winter seasons because of coronavirus concerns. That decision came after the 2020 spring season was canceled on April 28.
No Maryland public high school interscholastic competitions have taken place since March 7, the second day of the state basketball tournament quarterfinals, which were postponed the day of the semifinals March 12 and later canceled.