Anne Arundel JV athletes laid the foundation during 2019-20 winter season

“As basketball players and as young men, teaching them about the understandings of life and hard work was imperative to me,” Merritt Jr. said. “Some things that have occurred over the season, they might not get until they are older, but they will remember in due time. After each game or practice, constructive criticism was a crucial element I provided. I have always told them that I love them. The reason for that is because they are all like little brothers to me.”