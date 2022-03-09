No. 5 Western girls basketball rides over No. 3 Glen Burnie, 61-46, into 4A final; Gophers’ historic season ends at 22-1

Western girls basketball knows what disappointment feels like. In 2019, the Doves suffered defeat in the state semifinals. In 2020, they got disappointment served on the bus, on the way to the final four, just to find out the new pandemic had wiped it out. Western didn’t get a chance at all in the lost 2021 season.
Of its team of seven, three are seniors and lived those setbacks. Now, the Doves have a chance to end their story happily. In a Class 4A state semifinal against unbeaten No. 3 Glen Burnie, the No. 5 Doves carried an advantage from start to a 61-46 finish.
Western (19-2) now takes aim at its first title since 1995.
“We’re hungrier than anybody else in the room right now,” said senior guard Gabby Johnson, who netted 21 points alongside fellow senior Ny’ceara Pryor.
Glen Burnie girls basketball did everything right this season. Until it didn’t.
The top-seeded Gophers came to their semifinal disjointed and unfocused. They don’t know why, but they did. And they did so against an airtight and prolific Western squad.
“You can’t take anything from Western — seven players, seven dogs,” Glen Burnie coach Sam Porter said. “And we wasn’t mentally ready as a team. Some players individually were, but you get to this stage, it has to be a unit.
“But I can assure you, this won’t be the last time.”
The Gophers agree that on Tuesday they certainly weren’t as hungry. Despite their many successes this past season, the Gophers (22-1) fell into a trap so many teams inexperienced with glory suffer. The moment, their coach agreed, was just too big for them.
Amourie Porter said the Glen Burnie of 2019-20 didn’t have the bond this team shares. The 12-9 record then reflected basketball skill. This 22-1 mark represented a true and powerful love for one another that propelled them to the state semifinal.
Physically, however, the Gophers were as separate as a team can be from the game’s start. Glen Burnie wore nerves on its sleeve, its normally quite-smooth shots stunted, passes clipped and erratic. Skilled shooters like Amourie Porter and sophomore Cincear Parker skimmed the top of the net, and the rest turned over the ball after silly mistakes.
Even down 15-7 after one, a typically physical Glen Burnie squad could’ve tuckered out the seven-person Western team. But the Gophers were mentally in no shape to execute any game-plan.
For a team of seven players, Western’s pretty tough.
“We go out there every game and have each other’s back,” Pryor said. “That pushes us to want to do better, no matter how big the team is, or how small the team is.”
Both Johnson and Pryor were problems for Glen Burnie. The pair of Doves surfed Glen Burnie’s zone defense easily, able to take advantage of the easy entries the Gophers left down the middle for them. And when Glen Burnie bucked up and did guard the two, it left farmland-sized space for sophomore Breasia Colt (11 points) to score.
Coach Porter pulled his team in again, stressing, “What are we doing right now?” Frustration clouded every Gophers’ face as Western extended its lead to 27-11. The Doves didn’t need to exert themselves too much — Glen Burnie couldn’t shoot. It couldn’t hit free throws. It couldn’t collect rebounds, nor hit putbacks.
The Gophers sunk into a 27-15 hole at halftime. With turnovers throttling their third-quarter entrance, the light was closing in on them.
In the region final, Amourie Porter described a coming-together at halftime, a collective hyping up.
“This time, we are all saying we were going to come out the second half ready to play, but our actions didn’t match what we’d said, as a team,” she said.
Amourie Porter started up again in the third, cutting through Western to almost double her scoring total to 21 by quarter’s end, putting Glen Burnie behind only 41-33. But she couldn’t do it alone.
Junior Lania Nick hit a bucket in the third, as did Parker in the fourth. But the smaller contributions weren’t enough this time. And Western wasn’t going to let Amourie Porter be Amourie Porter either.
“She was definitely getting a lot of penetration, but if we close up the middle, she didn’t shoot the ball that much,” Pryor said. “If we keep her outside, we can manage that.”
Western chewed the fourth-quarter clock. While Doves like Johnson, Colt, Pryor rattled off another 20 points, they looked to the future. They imagined what that crisp new banner would look like hanging in their halls, the legacy they’d leave just like the 1991 and 1995 teams did.
“When we see our banner up there, we’d be like, ‘Dang. This was a team of seven and we wound up winning a state championship,’” Pryor said. “I think it’s important to see all of the achievements Western has had – and we’re going to give them another one.”
The loss hurts, Amourie Porter said. But outside of an actual state banner, Glen Burnie girls basketball accomplished what it wanted to. Before games, people came up and wished players good luck. That never happened in her freshman season, Porter said. Of Paint Branch’s four sets of bleachers, a good three-and-1/2 were filled by Glen Burnie supporters.
Afterward, Sam Porter told his team, very simply: “We won.” No one expected success out of a Gophers team that has more bad seasons than its players have years of life. No one expected them to win a county championship, a region championship, or win 22 games without a single loss until the state semifinal.
Latest High School sports
“We weren’t supposed to be here,” Sam Porter said. “… Everything we’ve done since has been icing on the cake. One score is not going to dictate what we were trying to do.”