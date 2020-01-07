xml:space="preserve">
A pedestrian makes their way north on Ritchie Highway passing the Holy Cross Cemetery.
A pedestrian makes their way north on Ritchie Highway passing the Holy Cross Cemetery. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Tuesday’s threat of inclement weather in the county forced the postponement of several high school sporting events.

Five sets of public-school basketball games that were all scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday have been rescheduled. All boys games that were scheduled for Tuesday at 5 have been rescheduled for Wednesday at the same time. Girls games, which were also originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, have been rescheduled as well. South River will play at North County on Wednesday at 5, while Glen Burnie will play at Arundel at 7 and Meade will play at Annapolis at the same time. The Southern-Northeast game has been rescheduled for Thursday, while Broadneck will play at Chesapeake on Jan. 22.

Katherine Fominykh
By
Jan 06, 2020 9:15 PM

The Old Mill-Severna Park boys and girls basketball games were played on Monday.

The Key-Sts. Peter & Paul boys basketball game was moved to Wednesday, along with the Archbishop Spalding-McDonogh swim meet.

Here is the revised prep schedule for Wednesday and Thursday:

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

Pallotti at AACS , 4

North County at South River, 5

Northeast at Southern, 5

Chesapeake at Broadneck, 5

Glen Burnie at Arundel, 5

Meade at Annapolis, 5

Indian Creek at St. Paul’s, 6

Key at Sts. Peter & Paul, 6

John Carroll at Archbishop Spalding, 7

Girls Basketball

Key at Park, 4:15

St. Paul’s at Indian Creek, 4:15

South River at North County, 5

Severn at Northeast, 5:30

Mercy at AACS, 5:30

Archbishop Spalding at Pallotti, 6:30

Glen Burnie at Arundel, 7

Meade at Annapolis, 7

Wrestling

Old Mill, Northeast at Meade, 4:30

Broadneck, Southern at Severna Park, 4:30

South River, Annapolis at Chesapeake, 4:30

North County, Arundel at Glen Burnie, 4:30

Glenelg Country at Severn, 6

Swimming

Archbishop Spalding at McDonogh, 4:15

Thursday, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

Jemicy at Key, 5:30

Basketball Academy at Morgan State

Meade vs. New Town, 6:40

Girls Basketball

Southern at Northeast, 5

Wrestling

Calvert Hall at Archbishop Spalding, 5

Swimming

AACS at Beth Tfiloh, 3:30

