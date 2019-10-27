TOWSON -- At the top of the year, St. Mary’s wrote down words on a board that would define who’d they be this fall.
Saturday’s words were “relentless. Aggressive. Effort.”
To haul home its first title in program history, the Saints needed to be all of those things.
And they were.
On its third trip to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference finals, St. Mary’s emerged the victor at long last, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to rise over St. John’s Catholic Prep 3-2, (25-17, 21-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11).
“They had to fight for it," first-year coach Sarah Heary said. "They had to play awesome defense, push back on St. John’s and give ourselves a chance -- and they did that. They stepped it up, different people stepped up and made the plays. Good things happen when you do that.”
Though the banner win broke grins, tears and screams of euphoria over every member of the Saints squad, the long-awaited title meant the most to the seniors that turned the program from a regular playoff dropout to champions.
There was no part of seniors Alli Cherry and Marielle McAteer, who’d suffered heartbreak three times already, that was going to take that hour-long journey back to Annapolis without a medal strung around her neck.
Those two, along with the other seniors, had put in four years’ of hard work to do this.
“Our fourth game was probably one of the best as a team we’ve ever (played)," McAteer said. "To come back together, play as a team, and it was just amazing to be a part of that. We all love each other so much.”
Long volleys stretched the first set out, as both sides’ defense rarely let a ball slip by their hands. For the Saints, a steady flow of digs from McAteer and Liv Beach and sets from sophomore Brooke Heary provided all the energy Cherry needed to charge up her kills.
Though the Saints (16-3) had an edge on St. John’s all through the first set, its easiest set-won on Cherry’s punch to the floor, it would be a long while before St. Mary’s experienced that relief again.
The Vikings’ group scream at the huddle warned of what was to come.
Like St. Mary’s had done on them in the first set, St. John’s screeched its tires and opened a six-point deficit between the two. The Saints, buoyed by an ace from Heary and another Cherry kill, nearly closed the divide midway through the second set.
But the fire that stoked St. Mary’s in the previous game had dimmed to near extinction. Defensive errors spoiled the Saints’ chance of catching up, despite a pair of well-timed kills by junior Karry Kelliher, and the Vikings tied the match 1-1 on an attacking error.
“I think our energy kind of went down after the first set," Cherry said, "and then we just brought it back.”
Stepping onto the floor for the third set, the Saints would not let the Vikings slide from their clutches so quickly, wrestling through three ties with the Buckeystown squad before jutting out to a four-point advantage.
That edge just as quickly disappeared; led by sophomore setter Audrey Spindle, the Vikings opened a five-point run unchallenged to glide to a 2-1 overall lead.
When St. Mary’s huddled up, it made it very clear to one another: this would not be for the last time.
They’d endured too many finals disappointments. They didn’t care for the feeling.
“We all got into the huddle and said, ‘We are going into five games and going home with this trophy,'” McAteer said.
There was no one moment that kept St. Mary’s dreams alive in that fourth set, though junior Olivia Colella’s trio of thunder-cracking kills for the 21st, 22nd and 23rd points certainly helped.
The four-point St. John’s hole it dug St. Mary’s into at the start of the set meant nothing.
“It was the moment we got on that court,” Cherry said. “We all said to each other, ‘We got to get this back. We’re not coming out of here losing -- again.’”
That relentless spirit the Saints had instilled in one another at the start of the season radiated off of them as St. Mary’s took to the floor for the fifth, and final, set.
After sophomore Payton Buchner smashed a kill to the floor to open the set, the younger McAteer, freshman Marina, delivered a pair of aces and then dug out the save to feed Cherry’s kill, giving St. Mary’s a 5-0 advantage.
“It’s a match of 15. We had to come out strong, get ahead and just build each other up," Cherry said. "Even if we made a mistake, we had to fight back.”
Few Saints mistakes were made as Colella and Cherry churned out kills, helped along by blocks from Kelliher.
The Annapolis team survived a late rally, spearheaded by junior Mackayla Veillette and her pair of kills. The last serve departed Heary’s hands, postmarked for victory as St. John’s bumped it back over too hard and out of bounds.
Though St. Mary’s bids farewell to six seniors that built this program into a championship one, there was no question among coaches and players what they’d done on Saturday night.
They’d cemented a new caliber for Saints volleyball for good.
“I told them, if we live up to all these things we’ve written down, then the results will take care of themselves,” Sarah Heary said. “At the end, you get a championship. They’ve lived up to all of that and that’s the standard we’ve set.”