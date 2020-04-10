Coronavirus paused their seasons. Now Anne Arundel schools are honoring their seniors in another way.

In a normal world, high school senior athletes stroll onto the field or court with family members in arm before the start of their final home game. The announcer or athletic director details the senior’s many accomplishments and what they will be doing with their future. Every 12th grader looks forward to senior night.
The coronavirus pandemic has potentially closed the doors on that possibility for spring athletes graduating in 2020. Maryland public schools are closed through April 24, and officials warn that there could be a possibility of online learning as far out as the fall.
That’s why some athletic directors are trying to give their seniors their due the only way they currently can — online.
Arundel will roll out its senior spotlight features on Sunday, April 12, on its Instagram page, @arundelathletics, and its athletics website, which will then be reposted onto all of its Arundel Boosters accounts. Wildcats athletic director Ryan Woods then hopes to host a virtual hangout soon to honor its athletes all in one place.
“I was talking with our principal and we talked about how we really need something to look forward to in these gloomy, dark times that we’re having right now,” Woods said. “Arundel has always been a very big athletics school, so we want to use our social media presence to reach out to our community and let them know we’re still here, we’re still working for you and we want to honor these seniors who are here working for us.”
It’s been a little trickier for Woods to gather all necessary material for Arundel’s senior highlights, given that the first-year athletic director has never seen a spring season at Arundel, but he’s reached out to coaches and athletes to help him make the process smoother.
Hosting a single senior night virtually through Google hangout has been a rocky process as well, though Woods is working on it. He said the county limits interactions involving school technology to that between teachers and students, and coaches who don’t work at the schools therefore don’t fall into that category.
Arundel is not the only school honoring its senior athletes through social media. Chesapeake, Southern and South River’s athletics accounts have consistently released posts regaling its seniors’ accomplishments, which teams they’ve played for and where they’ll be heading off to college — just like they would on an actual senior night. Individual team accounts such as Broadneck softball have done the same.
South River athletic director Dave Klingel was inspired by ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt’s “Senior Night” features and began rolling out Seahawks spotlights of his own over four weeks, starting with Alexis Grant on March 28.
“I feel terrible for all the kids. I mean, we’re losing a season of sports but more so they’re losing a year of their high school that they’re not going to get back,” Klingel said. “I’m 42 years old, and when I’m 43, I’m not any much different. When you’re 17, you’re losing a key part of your life. I look back on what the senior class has meant to our school and athletic program and I feel like I needed to something to keep their spirits up.”
Chesapeake athletic director Chip Snyder, too, felt the call to do something for his seniors. He brainstormed with peers and reached out to Klingel.
The Cougars senior spotlights kicked off with basketball and baseball player Reed Matkins on April 1.
“It’s something small,” Snyder said, “but the impact has been tremendous, as far as showing these kids we care about them, showing these kids we’re here for them."
As much as the posts were well received among the athletes themselves, Snyder discovered it was the parents who got the most out of seeing their children celebrated.
“The feedback for me confirmed that what we were doing was a good thing,” Snyder said, “because it was just so nice to talk to them, they appreciate what we’re doing.”
Klingel said it’s been rewarding for him as well.
“You get to hear from people, too,” he said. “You don’t get to see anyone and it’s kept me connected to my athletic program, my coaches, my athletes. That part of it has been good.”
Chesapeake senior girls lacrosse captain Shelby Bennoit only had the chance to play one scrimmage before the season shut down. The thought of not getting to play one game with her teammates this year is upsetting, she said, because she likely will not get the closure most seniors have towards the end of their seasons.
That’s why Chesapeake’s Twitter post for her, which went up on April 3, made her feel just a little bit better.
“It makes me feel better and it makes me feel less alone in this,” Bennoit said. "Not only are we going through a pandemic, but I’m losing the rest of my senior year. These special moments I was supposed (to have), these memories I was supposed to make to hold on to forever are fading away.”
Snyder said he’s found the posts meant even more to those athletes who don’t frequent Twitter, such as Sam Shanahan, who runs cross country and track at Chesapeake.
“His mom couldn’t have been more thankful because his son would never have been on Twitter at any time, but to see him on there meant a lot to that family," Snyder said. "That’s been something I’ve never really thought of before. Maybe we need to do this more often.”
That said, some athletic directors still hold out hope that they can host a real senior night. As days tick by, the likelihood of an actual spring sports season getting underway fades, but in-person events are still percolating. Klingel won’t surrender the loss of the season until it’s officially announced. Snyder intends to inflate the Chesapeake arch and have kids walk through it to get their photos taken so that their parents can receive framed pictures — so long as schools are given the all-clear by then.
Anne Arundel athletic directors will meet virtually on April 22 and each school’s representative will bounce ideas around on how help one another help their seniors.
Latest High School sports
“My hope is that we’re going back to school and we’re able to do a real one, even if we don’t have a season," Woods said. "I’ve already started planning out holding an actual senior night ceremony, where we get together in the stadium and honor all the seniors at one time. I don’t know if it’s even going to happen with this whole situation.”