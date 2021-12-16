‘The real deal’: Chesapeake RB Victor Listorti makes dream come true as he signs with Navy football

Victor Listorti put five years into making his dream come true.
Now, the Chesapeake senior will get another five years to live that dream.
After a record-breaking senior season, Listorti earned an offer this past Thursday from his lifelong top school, the United States Naval Academy. On Wednesday, Listorti made it official — and made his fourth-grade self proud.
“It’s been somewhere I wanted to go for so long,” Listorti said.
The Chesapeake running back made one of several notable Anne Arundel commitments on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, a group that also included St. Mary’s Jack Bousum (Army), Archbishop Spalding’s Kellan Wyatt (Maryland) and Lavain Scruggs (Maryland) and Severna Park’s Trey Smack (Florida).
Listorti proved himself as an all-around player this year, rarely taking a quarter off. Even in the 57-16 first-round blowout over Crofton in Class 3A, Listorti stayed in long enough to break the program’s single-season rushing record with a 72-yard touchdown before respectfully heading to the sideline.
He ultimately finished the season with 1,983 rushing yards on 264 carries — just shy, of course, of 2,000. Only one Anne Arundel player has rushed more than 2,000 yards in a season: Rayvon Johnson of Annapolis. Listorti also rushed for 27 touchdowns, another Chesapeake program record.
With Listorti running the ball, Chesapeake garnered a historic 10 wins and captured the second region title in program history.
Listorti played well on defense, too, recording 41 tackles, three sacks and three pass break-ups. On special teams, he returned a punt for a touchdown and blocked two kicks.
To ensure he had the best chance of following his dream, Listorti took his true senior year, 2020-21, off. He told The Capital in November that doing so was by no means an easy process, but after a quality but somewhat overlooked sophomore season, Listorti wasn’t getting the offers he desired.
It paid off in more ways than one.
When Navy assistant coach Ashley Ingram called Listorti with a scholarship offer, the Chesapeake senior had achieved another goal of his, too: with money on his tuition saved, his little brother, Chase, has a much better shot of attending the school of his dreams, too.
Considering Listorti’s size and strength as well as his sheer ability to run, Elliott anticipates Navy will deploy him in at wingback, where he can utilize those skills and run the jet sweep and rocket motion for the Mids.
“I’m just happy for this young man. When you get to the service academy, it’s just a life-altering opportunity,” Chesapeake coach Rob Elliott said. “I’m happy for him and his family. It’s nice when you see a kid work his tail off and get rewarded at the end of his journey.”
No one in the county is surprised that Listorti landed at Navy, especially opposing coaches.
Arundel coach Jack Walsh witnessed Listorti’s ability Oct. 22, when the Cougars triumphed over the Wildcats, 38-17. Listorti carried the ball 30 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns that night.
“The thing that impressed me the most was I thought he was a complete back,” Walsh said. “It wasn’t just a fast kid getting to the outside. It wasn’t just a bruiser thumping up the middle for three yards a pop. He was pretty versatile in how he played the position.”
One of Chesapeake’s few defeats this season came at the hands of Severna Park, and a close one at that. Led by Listorti, the Cougars nearly overcame the Falcons before falling short in the end. Listorti ran the ball 20 times for 135 yards and a touchdown.
That didn’t make any less of an impact upon Severna Park coach Mike Wright.
“That kid is the real deal,” Wright said. “Obviously he’s an asset, trains his body and knows the game very well, but there’s no quit in that kid. You can tell he absolutely loves football and loves to compete.”
There were few teams Severna Park scheduled this season that presented one player Wright had to target specifically.
“What he brought to the table as far as heart and desire, coupled with that amazing athletic ability,” Wright said, “Navy is really getting lucky with that one.”
Military service is rooted deeply in the Listorti family. Victor was named after his great-grandfather who attended not the Naval Academy, but rival West Point. His father, Tony Listorti, also played football and became a county champion wrestler at Chesapeake.
As Listorti began blowing other teams away this fall, Division I offers rolled in: Columbia. Princeton. Maryland sniffed around.
Then, about a week from Chesapeake’s second playoff game, Navy invited Listorti to the East Carolina game Nov. 20.
At the time, excitement riddled the senior, but he stayed patient. Listorti battled through the second round of the Class 3A playoffs over Long Reach, then the third round over Atholton. Then came the disappointment, as the Cougars fell just three points short in the final minute against Northern in the state semifinal.
“No one likes the moral victories, but we had the most wins of any season at Chesapeake, the most wins of any Anne Arundel team and we lost a really close game to the eventual state champion,” Listorti said. “We had an awesome group of guys, we mesh really well as a family.
“When you have that, you can go far.”
As that chapter closed, it became very clear another was just opening for Listorti, who is currently wrestling.
“Just my love of football and my love of country really weighed heavily on my decision as well,” Listorti said. “Those two things are really big for me.”
That feeling only intensified as he tuned in this past Saturday to watch Navy roll Army in the annual big game.
“It’s pretty awesome. The Army-Navy game has a whole different meaning for me now,” he said.
Listorti will first attend the Naval Academy Preparatory School, or NAPS, in Rhode Island before beginning his Navy football career in 2023.
Latest High School sports
“I’m just pretty excited for what’s ahead. It’s pretty unknown for me actually, but I’m just ready to work and get started,” Listorti said. “I can’t wait.”