Victor Listorti, Chesapeake’s winningest wrestler and latest state champion, is 2021-22 Capital Gazette Wrestler of the Year

For four years, Victor Listorti wrestled on a beat-up floor featuring eight circles: six filled with the names of Chesapeake’s state champions. Three circles belonged to the Eveleth brothers Jeff, Brian and Matt — the most accomplished Chesapeake wrestling siblings in history.

All those years Listorti worked to add his name, he chased two possible outcomes: That he and his brother Chase would someday meet that trio in fame, and also that Victor and Chase would one day eclipse the accomplishments of his father, Tony, and his brother.

In one winter, the second generation of Listorti brothers did just that and at the forefront of that glory is Victor, the 2021-2022 Capital Gazette Wrestler of the Year.

Within days of committing to play Division I football at the Naval Academy and coming just short of a Rhodes Trophy, Victor Listorti began his senior wrestling campaign that resulted in an undefeated in-state season, and county, region and state championships.

The senior’s abundant collection of pins this winter proved instrumental to propelling the Cougars to the first dual meet state title in program history as well as technically more minor achievements, such as defeating Old Mill head-to-head for the first time in at least eight years.

[ Listorti brothers among five Anne Arundel County state wrestling champions. ]

Tony Listorti hugged his eldest son tight the moment it was done. He admitted a while ago that Victor and Chase would beat his high school accomplishments.

“The two of them will be talked about for the next 20, 30, 40 years. … It’s really special,” the father said.

Victor Listorti’s accomplishment on March 5 at Show Place Arena earns him one of those final circles on the Chesapeake wrestling room mat. The other will go to Chase Listorti, who garnered his state crown a few bouts before his older brother.

Their circles will sit right above those of the Eveleths.

When Matt Eveleth passed due to cancer this past summer, Listorti’s motivation to meet Matt and his brothers in the upper echelon took a personal edge. Jeff and Brian Eveleth watched from the stands as the Listorti brothers captured state titles.

“Losing Matt brought everyone together,” Victor Listorti said. “Chesapeake’s a really close family and losing him … motivated a lot of guys. Everyone looks up to Matt because he’s the best wrestler Chesapeake’s ever had and I think it’s gonna be a while before another comes around like he did.”

Jeff Eveleth knew a little of the Listortis before this season: good family, good wrestlers. But when he watched Victor wrestle at Show Place Arena, it surpassed expectations.

“The way he carries himself, humble but confident,” said Eveleth, who garnered two state crowns in high school. “That tenacity on the mat as a wrestler. He can flip the switch, wrestles with competitiveness, could be a lot better than the other guys but isn’t flashy. It’s refreshing — very polite, with good sportsmanship.”

Chesapeake's Victor Listorti became the school's all-time wins leader en route to winning a state championship. Listorti is the 2021-21 Capital Gazette Wrestler of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Up until now, Matt Eveleth’s name stood atop Chesapeake’s board of winningest wrestlers in history. Sometime soon, the school will move Victor’s name above his.

Listorti surpassed Eveleth’s mark in December before going on to put distance between himself and anyone who would dare unseat him by posting 166 career wins. According to Maryland State Wrestling Association records, that number also makes him the winningest public school wrestler in Anne Arundel County history.

It would’ve been hard for coach Randy Curtin to imagine Victor getting this far four years ago. Curtin remembers a skinny, 132-pound kid with a little junior league experience who somehow cracked the very edge of the varsity roster.

“But, no, it was hard to picture what he transformed himself into this year,” Curtin said, “which was one of the most dominant wrestlers in the state.”

Chesapeake likely does not win at least some of its titles this year without the elder Listorti. The 182-pound senior anchored a stretch of five weight classes the team could count on to secure three to six points each match.

For Victor, it was typically six. His pins points were crucial, Curtin said, for downing South River and allowing Chesapeake to capture its first county duals title since 2004.

“And, of course, in the tournaments, too, we were able to rely on him to go far and a lot of times pin his way through, or come close to doing that,” Curtin said.

[ Chesapeake, South River win state dual wrestling championships. ]

As a junior in 2020, Listorti battled to a fourth-place states finish, but that wasn’t enough for the wrestler always seeking the peak. Weeks later, the pandemic crashed in, eventually erasing the 2020 fall season. As a Class of 2021 member, Listorti knew his collegiate football dreams would be doomed if he stayed in school and watched his senior year disappear.

What got Victor to that level was a quality his father had never seen in another athlete in 20 years of coaching sports.

“He’s always been that level-headed, the type of person who plays with emotion but the good emotions. He’s extremely driven,” Tony Listorti said. “He knows the task at hand and wants to excel and give his best every single time. It’s something these special athletes have.”

Then came Victor Listorti’s next battle: fighting the school system to get time off. That was his first victory. And without football to play, Victor and Chase found some wrestling tournaments and grappled with some of the best competition up and down the East Coast.

Really, Listorti said, it was just to stay in shape for football. But when the Listorti brothers returned to Curtin’s team this winter, their development shone through.

“We got around 50 matches in national tournaments,” Victor said. “It prepared us for the actual season.”

And Listorti never stopped chasing ways to better himself, even if that meant leaving Maryland. After crushing more than a dozen opponents in-state, Listorti offered himself against Max Agresti of Delaware — a two-time All-American at a weight class above Victor and likewise undefeated.

Listorti lost, his one blemish to his overall senior record. He’s very glad for it.

“I wanted to see what I got. I knew I would not face a guy at his level the rest of the year,” he said. “I think it’s good I took a loss and had a setback and improved on it.”

Technically, Victor Listorti’s name will never go on the mat Chesapeake imprinted the Eveleth brothers’ names on two decades ago — they’re understandably ratty after 20 years of wear and tear and are being replaced.

As such, Victor and Chase Listorti will be the first new names to go on the new mats, likely to last another 20 years. And they’ll represent another organization as the first wrestlers to graduate from the Pasadena Panthers youth program and ascend to legendary status. Victor envisions that making a radical change for the future of Chesapeake wrestling.

“Them looking at our names and seeing what we did may keep a few of them home,” he said, “and not go to private school.”

Coach Randy Curtin, Chesapeake Wrestling. Wrestling Coach of the Year. The Capital Gazette All County Athlete Winter 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year: Randy Curtin, Chesapeake

The Cougars stumbled early in the season when they lost to South River in a holiday tournament. However, Curtin considers that the turning point of the season. From there, Chesapeake began collecting win after win, posting defining victories against Old Mill and, then, South River, for the regular season duals title — its first since 2004. Chesapeake went on to capture a duals Class 3A region and state crown, its first in history, before having five individual region champs and two state champions.

First Team All-County

Sean Garretson of Archbishop Spalding takes down William Hudson, left, of Mt. St. Joseph, in the 106-pound championship match at the MIAA wrestling championships. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Sean Garrettson, Archbishop Spalding freshman, 106 pounds

Garrettson captured both the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Maryland Independent Schools championships. He pinned Mount St. Joseph’s William Hudson in MIAA final then pinned all four opponents at MIS. He finished fourth at National Preps and posted a final record of 29-3.

Broadneck’s Branden Whyte-Taylor defeats South River’s Sam Travis by pin in the 113 pound match in a regional duals semifinal. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Brandon Whyte-Taylor, Broadneck freshman, 113 pounds

Whyte-Taylor secured a county championship on his way to compiling a 41-7 record. He was Class 4A East Region runner-up and placed fourth at the state tournament. He pinned Glen Burnie’s Charles Easton in finals of county meet.

Chesapeake's Dylan Ritter pins Springbrook's Ricky Dixon at the state duals championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Dylan Ritter, Chesapeake junior, 120 pounds

Ritter was county champion and Class 3A South region runner-up, finishing 42-9 after placing fifth at the state tournament. He beat Southern’s Luke Ruel 9-5 for the county crown.

Southern's Justin Knapp won a county and region title and placed fourth at the 1A/2A state tournament to earn a first team All-County nod at 113 pounds. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Justin Knapp, Southern senior, 126 pounds

The three-time county and region champ amassed 106 career wins, the second most in school history. Knapp beat Broadneck’s Liam DeBaugh for the county crown then captured Class 2A West Region title. He placed fifth at states to finish with a 34-5 record.

Brady Pruett of Archbishop Spalding (top) beat Tyson Sherlock of Gilman School in the 126 pound match at the MIAA Wrestling championships, held at Gilman School. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Brady Pruett, Spalding senior, 126 pounds

He closed out his career with MIAA and MIS championships; placed fifth at National Preps and finished with 30-7 record. Pruett beat Gilman’s Tyson Sherlock, 7-2, for a conference crown then secured his third straight state title by shutting out Joe Couch of Bullis Prep, 5-0. He’s a two-time MIAA and MIS champ and three-time Nationals Preps All-American posting a 119-24 career record.

Old Mill’s Elijah Mills defeats Chesapeake’s Keenan Kopf by decision in the 132-pound match in a January dual. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Elijah Mills, Old Mill senior, 132 pounds

Mills decisioned Broadneck’s Will Donahoe to capture county and region championships; suffered his lone loss of the season in Class 4A/3A state final, dropping a 3-2 decision to Centennial freshman Calvin Kraisser to finish with a 41-1 record.

South River’s Sam Ditmar, right, defeated Arundel’s Tevin Ly, by decision, in 145-pound match in a January dual. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Sam Ditmars, South River junior, 138 pounds

Ditmars captured the county championship with a second period pin of Meade’s Noah Widmer. Ditmars was the Class 4A East Region champ lost in the 4A/3A state final to Isaac Guttentag of Bethesda Chevy-Chase to finish 41-3 with 29 pins.

Ryan Money of Severn School, front, won the 145-pound final against Matty Walsh of Loyola-Blakefield at the MIAA Wrestling championships, held at Gilman School. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Ryan Money, Severn senior, 145 pounds

Money capped his career as MIAA champ, beating Loyola’s Matty Walsh in the final. He was runner-up at MIS Championships posting a 30-5 mark as a senior. Captured championships at three tournaments — Interstate 64 Open, VA Super 32 and Ray Oliver. He closed out his career with a 100-25 record.

Chesapeake's Chase Listorti, top, battles North Point's Aidan Rivenburg in the final of the 4A/3A 145 weight class during the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Chase Listorti, Chesapeake junior, 145 pounds

Listorti posted a 48-2 record highlighted by victories over North Point’s Aidan Rivenburg in the Class 3A South Region meet and Class 4A/3A state meet. He beat Southern’s Andrew Ruel for the county crown.

Chesapeake’s Owen Schmidt defeats Great Mill’s Wilton Vergara in the 152-final at the Class 3A South Regional wrestling tournament. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Owen Schmidt, Chesapeake senior, 152 pounds

Schmidt claimed county and region championships by major decision. He lost to defending champion Thomas Monn of North Hagerstown in the state final to finish 48-3. Schmidt defeated Old Mill’s Cameron Neal, 17-4, in the county final.

Spalding’s Joe Fisk, left, grapples with Mount Saint Joseph’s Nicolas Barnabae in the 152 pound weight class during a January dual. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Joe Fisk, Spalding senior, 152 pounds

Fisk lost to McDonogh standout Richard Fedelan in both the MIAA and MIS finals. He placed eighth at National Preps to close out his season with a 30-7 record. The three-time MIS runner-up and four-time National Preps All-American completed his career with a 122-18 overall record.

Old Mill’s Jackson Cohenour defeats Leonardtown’s Austin Kuntz in the 160-pound match at the Class 4A East Region duals semifinals. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Jackson Cohenour, Old Mill senior, 160 pounds

He pinned South River’s Austin Johnson in both the county and region tournament finals. The two-time region champ beat Linganore’s Ethan Arneson by technical fall to take third at Class 4A/3A state tournament and complete the season with a 31-2 record.

Chesapeake’s Dylan Lewis pins Arundel’s Tim Ford in the 170-pound final at the MPSSAA 3A South Regional wrestling tournament. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Dylan Lewis, Chesapeake senior, 170 pounds

Lewis amassed a 49-3 record after beating South River’s Jamison Ballard for third place at the state tournament. He claimed the county championship over Ballard and Class 3A South Region title by pin.

Glen Burnie's Gabe DeBow is a Capital Gazette All-County wrestler for the 2021-22 season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Gabe Debow, Glen Burnie senior, 195 pounds

Debow rebounded from a third-place finish at the county tournament by capturing the Class 4A East Region championship. He beat season-long rival Drayk Bunn at the state meet.

South River's Lonnell Owens-Pabon, left, and Severna Park's Patrick Ellis face off in the final of the 4A/3A 220 weight class during the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lonnell Owens-Pabon, South River senior, 220 pounds

He beat Severna Park’s Patrick Ellis in both the county and region championship bouts, but suffered his lone loss of the season in the third meeting with Ellis in the finals of the Class 4A/3A state meet to close out the season with a 36-1 record that featured 29 pins.

Severna Park's Patrick Ellis, left, battles South River's Lonnell Owens-Pabon in the 220-pound final at the 4A/3A state wrestling tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Patrick Ellis, Severna Park senior, 220 pounds

Ellis turned the tables on nemesis Lonnell Owens-Pabon in state finals, earning an escape in overtime to win, 2-1, by tiebreaker. The county and region runner-up posted a 25-3 record. He also captured the Falcon Invitational at Winters Mill during the regular season.

Gavin Bage of Mt. St. Joseph, left, won the 285 match against Bryce Purnell, right, of Archbishop Spalding at MIAA Wrestling championships, held at Gilman School. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Bryce Purnell, Archbishop Spalding senior, 285 pounds

Purnell was runner-up at the MIAA Championships, dropping a 4-3 decision to Mount St. Joseph’s Gavin Bage. He beat Terrence McCauley of St. Mary’s-Ryken to claim a Maryland Independent Schools crown. He placed second at the Ray Oliver Tournament and posted a 16-6 record.

Westminster's Kaden Bryan, left, and South River's Racheil Coney battle in the 285-pound final at the MPSSAA 4A/3A state wrestling tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Racheil Coney, South River senior, 285 pounds

Coney beat North County’s Ki’Aharie Lomax for county and region titles. He lost to Westminster’s Kaden Bryan in three overtimes in the Class 4A/3A state final to finish 29-2 with 24 pins.

Second Team

Cam Williams, Broadneck freshman, 106 pounds

Elias Clark, Old Mill senior, 112 pounds

Ayden Eremita, Crofton freshman, 112 pounds

Peter Saroch, Broadneck junior, 120 pounds

Liam DeBaugh, Broadneck junior, 126 pounds

Will Donahoe, Broadneck senior, 132 pounds

Nik Antonelli, Annapolis junior, 138 pounds

Nolan Lunsford, South River senior, 145 pounds

Andrew Ruel, Southern senior, 145 pounds

Cameron Neal, Old Mill senior, 152 pounds

Austin Johnson, South River senior, 160 pounds

Drew Salazar, Archbishop Spalding senior, 160 pounds

Collin Lewis, Chesapeake sophomore, 160 pounds

Jamison Ballard,, South River senior, 170 pounds

Obina Onyeson, Meade sophomore, 182 pounds

Garrett Perrotta, Old Mill senior, 182 pounds

Drayk Bunn, Old Mill senior, 195 pounds

Dillon Primrose, Arundel senior, 220 pounds

Ki’Aharie Lomax, North County senior, 285 pounds

Delmar White, Chesapeake freshman, 285 pounds

First team All-County capsules compiled by staff writer Bill Wagner.