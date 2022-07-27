Chesapeake three-sport standout Victor Listorti embodied athleticism to become Capital Gazette boys Athlete of the Year

After a standout senior season in football, wrestling and track, Chesapeake's Victor Listorti has been named the 2022 Capital Gazette boys Athlete of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

With both of his trademark varsity sports seasons done, Victor Listorti decided to run.

He’d never done it before in the spring — at least not on a track or without a lacrosse stick in his hand. But Listorti wasn’t just going to run just to stay in shape.

The Chesapeake High School senior had already broken so many records in football and wrestling. Why not pick up a few more before he walked across a stage in a cap and gown?

That unrivaled ability on field, mat and track made Listorti a household name across Anne Arundel County — a team and individual state champion in wrestling, a state semifinalist in football, a region champion in track, a Navy football commit and, now, the 2022 Capital Gazette boys Athlete of the Year.

Cougars track coach Kate Stambaugh heard of Listorti from his exploits in other sports before he arrived at her tryouts. He came exactly as advertised.

“He was so coachable. He’d never done any track before, and by the end of the season, he was our top short sprinter and long jumper,” Stambaugh said.

Not every one of his track records would end up in the school hallway forever. Listorti, who will continue his football career at the Naval Academy Preparatory School this year before attending the Naval Academy, achieved a personal record 15 times throughout the season in five events. In his first meet, a county-wide event at Glen Burnie, Listorti placed first in the long jump. Midway through the season, his coaches placed him in the 200-meters, and he took fifth in the county meet with a time of 22.80 seconds and fourth in regionals with a personal-record 22.58. Then he raced even faster at states, with his time of 22.39 ranking second in school history.

Listorti always seemed to know how to make his team better. At regionals, Listorti led the 4x100 relay team to a gold medal in a time of 43.76, breaking the school record set in 2001.

“It was maybe the first time we’d ever sent a 4x100 to states,” Stambaugh said. “So, pretty amazing.”

Stambaugh said Listorti worked closely with coach J.T. Beatty to hone his skills, always tinkering with the smaller parts of his form: how to get out of the blocks faster, how to be better in the turns, how to improve the baton handoff.

“Everything that he wanted to improve, he worked to improve,” Stambaugh said.

A bullet on the football field, the senior rushed for 1,983 yards and 27 touchdowns and finished third on the team in tackles to earn first-team All-County and All-State honors. It was impressive enough not only for a shot at the Rhodes Trophy — given annually by the Touchdown Club of Annapolis to the most outstanding high school football player in Anne Arundel County — but for Navy football to scoop him up in a heartbeat.

Chesapeake running back Victor Listorti carries the ball during a Class 3A playoff game against Long Reach on Nov. 12, 2021. Listorti rushed for 1,983 yards and 27 touchdowns and finished third on the team in tackles to earn first-team All-County honors. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Wrestling coach Randy Curtin would argue Listorti is the best player in school history in both football and wrestling.

“And he’d never done track before, picked that up, and he set a couple records with that. That’s just incredible,” Curtin said. “He’s a real generational athlete. You can tell he’s a super athletic kid naturally, but he also has the attitude, mindset and work ethic. He’s got the full package that really benefited him.”

Listorti began his high school football career on the junior varsity team before hitting the weight room. Coach Rob Elliott kept note as the freshman bulked up and quickened his step, working his way into playing varsity by his junior season.

When he became a senior, that focus turned into serene confidence. In wrestling, Listorti flattened nearly every opponent he faced. The Cougars’ all-time winningest wrestler went undefeated in-state (50-0) while collecting county, region and state titles — and 38 pins. His 166 career wins also made Listorti the winningest public school wrestler in Anne Arundel County history.

Before his individual state final, Curtin approached his star senior to make sure he was in the right frame of mind. An unnecessary task when it came to Listorti, really.

“He never gets overly emotional. He’s just calm, cool, collected the whole time,” Curtin said. “He’s just ready no matter what.”

But to assume that confidence descended into complacency would be foolish. Listorti never stopped working, especially as he transitioned into his new sport this spring. He’d never run so much, he said — to his new future Navy coaches’ benefit.

“It definitely helped with my sprinting mechanics. I got faster throughout the season,” Listorti said. “It taught me how to run, loosened up my legs and hips so I wouldn’t get hurt. Running every single day will definitely help you with football.”

Chesapeake's Victor Listorti celebrates his win over Springbrook's Eric Washington in the Class 4A/3A 182-pound final at the state wrestling tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on March 5. The Cougars’ all-time winningest wrestler went 50-0 with 38 pins against state competition while collecting county, region and state titles. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Always the analyst of his own game, Listorti kept track of how his different sports engaged his body in different ways. Football required quick, explosive movements, while wrestling called for flexibility. Track asked him to push his leg muscles for consistent speed as long as he could manage.

There’s a mental edge to it, too — every good wrestler creates a good football player, Listorti said. Looking around the nation, Listorti saw nothing but two-sport athletes dotting the top of the high school rankings.

While choosing to dedicate time to one sport might be beneficial, Elliott hears the opposite from college coaches. Granted, football is a difficult sport to specialize in without ubiquitous club teams like softball and lacrosse, but Elliott strongly believes playing three sports provides an unshakable value.

“Every time you go into a different sport, you’re working a different set of muscles,” Elliott said. “Some football players focus on the weight room [in the offseason], but to be honest with you, I’d rather have a three-sport athlete than one that just plays football and does nothing else.”

As Listorti gave his skills to track, he felt track giving back, even beyond building his endurance. He made connections with people he’d never met before, from teammates to coaches. As he heads into the unknown — first in Rhode Island, then a challenging four years in Annapolis — that’s an invaluable skill to learn.

“Track went by so quick and I had so much fun making new friends and getting close with the coaches,” Listorti said. “With wrestling, I guess I ended up being a pretty good wrestler, but I’m done with that now. Now, I’m focused on football completely.”