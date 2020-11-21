xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Nov. 21: St. Mary’s volleyball sweeps St. John’s Catholic Prep in its season finale

By
Capital Gazette
Nov 21, 2020 5:58 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020:

VOLLEYBALL

St. Mary’s 3, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0: In a rematch of last year’s IAAM B Championship game, the Saints (6-3) closed out their season with a sweep, 25-21, 25-14, 26-24.

Advertisement

Tough serving led by Saints juniors Hannah Mendenhall and Brooke Heary kept SJCP out of rhythm throughout the match. Scrappy play on both sides provided long rallies, but it was St. Mary’s that came out on top in the end. Down 22-24 in the third set, the Saints battled back behind the serving of Payton Buchner to close out the match in three sets.

Leading the Saints were junior Hannah Mendenhall (14 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs), junior Brooke Heary (6 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces, 1 block), senior Olivia Colella (5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig) and senior Bethany Geiger (8 digs).
Advertisement


Advertisement


Advertisement


Advertisement

FOOTBALL

Loyola Blakefield 7, St. Mary’s 6

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement