Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Nov. 18: Archbishop Spalding takes down St. Mary's in volleyball

By
Capital Gazette
Nov 18, 2020

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020:

VOLLEYBALL

Archbishop Spalding 3, St. Mary’s 1: The visitIng Cavaliers won in four sets, 25-20, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, and were led by senior captain Jillian Hunter, who made 17 of 19 serves with seven aces. Sophomore’s Carina Witt controlled the pace with 12 kills and 10 assists, and Mariah Sanabia powered the middle with eight kills and two blocks for Spalding.

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com.

