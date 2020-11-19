Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Nov. 18: Archbishop Spalding takes down St. Mary’s in volleyball

Archbishop Spalding 3, St. Mary’s 1: The visitIng Cavaliers won in four sets, 25-20, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, and were led by senior captain Jillian Hunter, who made 17 of 19 serves with seven aces. Sophomore’s Carina Witt controlled the pace with 12 kills and 10 assists, and Mariah Sanabia powered the middle with eight kills and two blocks for Spalding.