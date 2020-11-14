Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Nov. 14: Archbishop Spalding football runs over Loyola Blakefield, 55-7

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020:
FOOTBALL
Archbishop Spalding 55, Loyola Blakefield 7: The Cavaliers (2-0) ran for 401 yards and racked up 540 total yards of offense in a blowout win Saturday afternoon.
Shamar Esbrand-Smith led the way with 143 yards and three scores on 19 carries while Jordan Harris added 96 yards and three more touchdowns, including a 53-yarder, on seven carries. Hakim Simms (6 carries, 62 yards, TD) and quarterback Nick Gutierrez (6 carries, 57 yards) also had strong performances on the ground.
Spalding, which led 27-7 at the half, also scored on special teams, as Zakee Wheatley recovered a blocked field goal attempt for a touchdown in the second quarter. Defensively, the Cavaliers held the Dons to 190 total yards, had two sacks and intercepted three passes. Wheatley, Zion Pinkney and LaVain Scruggs had the picks.
Gutierrez, making his second career start, completed 8 of 14 passes for 112 yards and an interception. Bryson Carter led all receivers with 43 yards on three catches.
St. Mary’s 20, Curley 11
VOLLEYBALL
Archbishop Spalding 3, Mercy 1: The visitIng Cavaliers had a slow start but turned the match around in the second set and finished strong to win in four sets, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20.
Senior co-captain Alison Rob had 20 digs and was 100% on other passing while the Spalding middle attack had a big day with sophomore Mariah Sanabia getting nine kills and junior Farrah Petersein finishing with three.
