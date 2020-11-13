Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Nov. 12: Spalding volleyball rallies from two set hole to beat Notre Dame Prep

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020:
FIELD HOCKEY
Spalding 2, Notre Dame Prep 2: The Cavaliers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie Notre Dame Prep in a game befitting two premier field hockey programs in the area. The game was called due to darkness.
Spalding roared back in the second half with goals from Shelby Bumgarner and Katie Fichtner. The Cavs continually put pressure on the NDP goal, requiring a great game from NDP’s goalkeeper recorded Brooke Borzakowski 11 saves while Spalding’s Sophie Somerville and Ruby deFrees combined for five stops.
VOLLEYBALL
Archbishop Spalding 3, Notre Dame Prep 2: The visiting Cavaliers made a great comeback and won in five sets, 23-25, 12-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-7.
Spalding was led by senior captain Jillian Hunter, who had 20 kills and was 12-for-13 serving with four aces. Sophomore setter Kristen Burton went 16-for-16 serving with 18 assists, while freshman Maya Mauro hit at 84% with 16 serves and four aces.
BOYS SOCCER
