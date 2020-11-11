Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Nov. 10: Archbishop Spalding falls to Mount de Sales in volleyball

Mount de Sales 3, Archbishop Spalding 2: The visiting Cavaliers lost in five sets, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9. Spalding’s offense was led by senior Jillian Hunter with 13 kills while sophomore Addison Collins led the serving with 26 attempts, seven aces and additional 17 points off the serve. Senior libero Alison Rib’s 21 digs kept the Cavaliers in the match against the defending IAAM A Conference champion Sailors, who were led by senior standout Mary Grace Goyena.