Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Nov. 7: AACS boys soccer tops St. Mary’s

By
Capital Gazette
Nov 07, 2020 8:57 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020:

BOYS SOCCER

AACS 2, St. Mary’s 1: The Eagles scored a pair of first-half goals to beat the Saints, who were playing their first game of the fall. Max Patanella scored the lone goal for St. Mary’s (0-1) in the first half.

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Mary’s 6 at AACS 0: The Saints rolled past the Eagles after building a 4-0 halftime lead.

FOOTBALL

Archbishop Spalding 17, Calvert Hall 7
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com.

