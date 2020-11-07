xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Nov. 6: Katie Fichtner scores hat trick for Spalding field hockey in win over John Carroll

By
Capital Gazette
Nov 06, 2020 8:25 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020:

FIELD HOCKEY

Archbishop Spalding 5, John Carroll 0: Katie Fichtner had a hat trick, Ally Keith and Becca Lawn chipped in a goal each while Ruby deFrees and Sophie Somerville split time in goal preserving the shutout. The Cavaliers led at halftime 3-0.

Advertisement

St. Mary’s 2, Mount de Sales 0

FOOTBALL

St. John’s Catholic Prep 22, Annapolis Area Christian 21
Advertisement

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbishop Spalding 3, John Carroll 1


Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement