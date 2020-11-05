Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Nov. 4: Spalding girls soccer shuts out Mercy

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020:
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbishop Spalding 1, Mercy 0: Megan Garmey scored on an assist from Courtney Corcoran to lead the Cavaliers to victory. Spalding outshot Mercy 13-6 and goalkeeper Emma Murray made four saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Annapolis Area Christian School 3, Catholic High School of Baltimore 0: The Eagles (2-0) logged their second straight set victory defeating the Cubs, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12.
After overcoming a sluggish start on the road, in the first game, AACS came back on the balanced attack of freshman outside hitters Malani Martin, and junior Avery Walker to take Game 1.
The second game saw the Eagles grab the momentum early, with strong serving from freshman Madison Sidney and junior Kaylee Brookes.
Game 3 saw another fast start from AACS on the setting of senior captain Katie Pilcher.
