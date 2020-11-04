Anne Arundel Varsity Roundup, Nov. 3: Spalding girls tennis beats Mount de Sales, 4-1

Archbishop Spalding 4, Mount de Sales 1: Kara Stewart (No. 1 singles), Rachel Kinsey (No. 2 singles), Amanda Anderson and Paige Brightwell (No. 1 doubles) and Riley Swidersky and Kaylee Ostrye (No. 2 doubles) won for the Cavaliers in a 4-1 victory. Maria Fair and Riley Cox beat Molly O’Keefe and Alexis Buchanan of Spalding in No. 3 doubles.