xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anne Arundel Varsity Roundup, Nov. 3: Spalding girls tennis beats Mount de Sales, 4-1

By
Capital Gazette
Nov 03, 2020 8:50 PM
See scores and stats from high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
See scores and stats from high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020:

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbishop Spalding 4, Mount de Sales 1: Kara Stewart (No. 1 singles), Rachel Kinsey (No. 2 singles), Amanda Anderson and Paige Brightwell (No. 1 doubles) and Riley Swidersky and Kaylee Ostrye (No. 2 doubles) won for the Cavaliers in a 4-1 victory. Maria Fair and Riley Cox beat Molly O’Keefe and Alexis Buchanan of Spalding in No. 3 doubles.

Advertisement

Stewart beat Maddie Andrus, 10-2, while Kinsey defeated Kayla Mercalf, 10-1. In doubles, Anderson and Brightwell knocked off Katie Pfeiler and Monica Decker, 10-7, and Swidersky and Ostrye beat Mariana Kelly and Kylie Tittinger, 10-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbishop Spalding 2, Mount de Sales 0: Click here to read about that game.
Advertisement

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement