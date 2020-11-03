Anne Arundel Varsity Roundup, Nov. 2: St. Mary’s volleyball defeats Mercy in four sets to stay perfect

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020:
VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary’s 3, Mercy 1: The Saints (3-0) stayed perfect on the season and defeated Mercy in four sets, 25-10, 23-25, 26-24, 25-15.
Brooke Heary had nine kills, nine aces and six digs; Marina McAteer totaled 14 digs, an ace and an assist; and Hannah Mendenhall finished with 17 assists, five kills and three digs for St. Mary’s.
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com.