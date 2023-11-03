Varsity Q&A: South River football’s Landen Lilly eclipses 100 tackles, leads Seahawks defense into playoffs

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Junior Landen Lilly, a Riva resident, left Archbishop Spalding an outside linebacker to return home to South River midway through last season and converted to inside linebacker. In his only full season with the Seahawks so far, the linebacker has amassed 112 tackles through nine games, alongside seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He’s currently garnering college attention from Villanova and Miami (Ohio) among others.

Lilly’s Seahawks play at Northeast Friday in the state playoffs, where they will look to avenge a 14-7 regular-season loss. He spoke to The Capital prior to the game.

So starting with Northeast, what do you think is going to be different this time?

Well, I know we’re going to stop [Northeast quarterback Shamar Johnson].

Gotcha, gotcha. So, when I went into making the tackling gallery this season, I kind of assumed guys like Keyshawn Flowers would be at the top, because he’s a four-star linebacker going to Maryland. And then your coach tells me to keep an eye on you for the season and you haven’t fallen from the top spot all year. What is it about the way you’re deployed on the field that you’re finding yourself in all these tackles?

Before the season, I got something to prove. Not only for myself, but for others around me. Any play, any chance, any opportunity I get, I’m going to take it.

What did you feel you needed to prove, and to whom?

More to my family, my friends, but mainly myself. To prove to myself that I can play the way I can.

So, speaking of high level, when you got those phone calls from Miami of Ohio, Villanova, where did you feel you were in your development, and how did you react?

That I still needed to work hard. I needed to stay focused and keep pushing, keep grinding every day.

Between last season and this season, what is it about the way you were playing you felt you needed to improve?

I felt I needed to improve getting off blocks faster, my speed. That if I could get off blocks faster, it would pay off.

Which game did you feel like you were starting to show signs of what you’d set out to do?

Arundel. It was nasty and wet out. Usually that means you’re going to play slower, but for some reason, I was just playing to my ability. I was probably at the 50, and it was a long run [by Naseem Tention]. He got to the end zone, and I hit him out. But, there was a penalty.

On you, or?

No, it was a holding.

Gotcha, so it was called back. But in your heart, it still counted.

Yeah. Without that penalty, it would’ve been a touchdown. But I hit him out first.

So speaking of Arundel, in 2019, South River was on top of the world until Arundel knocked them out of the playoffs. But the goals the team has had in the last couple years haven’t panned out. For you, how do you see yourself leaving a legacy on this team regardless?

Coming to practice every day and making sure we’re playing to the best ability, not only on the field but off the field, in the school.

So knowing there’s a good chance you may be a Division I linebacker, how do you feel you put yourself in that position? What did you do to earn that level?

Since I was 6, I would work and work and work. When I got to eighth grade, it was straight to football, football, football. When I got to Spalding, I threw away the other sports. Just focused on football. And it took off, and I haven’t stopped working since.

When you left a private school, where there’s a very good chance of getting looks but you’re amid a lot of guys getting looks, what did you think would happen when you got to South River? Did you think you’d reach 100 tackles?

That was something I was working toward, for sure.

So you have minimum one more week to pad it. What’s your goal, to realistically end on?

I think we’re gonna keep going. I think we’re gonna reach round two. And, I think I’ll hit 120 tackles.