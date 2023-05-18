NCAA Tournament-bound UMBC softball features former Capital Gazette players of the year Amaya Carroll, Jerzie Nutile

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jerzie Nutile thought she’d never share a softball field with Amaya Carroll again.

The two played around each other in travel ball all the way up to high school. Then, Carroll chose Archbishop Spalding and Nutile went on to her home school, Chesapeake. The two teams met regularly in their three years of crossover.

Then, Nutile went on to Longwood after her victorious 2021 season, for which she was named the Capital Gazette softball Player of the Year. Carroll continued on to UMBC the following season after claiming her third Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title in 2022 — which also earned her the Player of the Year honors.

Stars moving through different paths, now seemingly spiraling out on their own ways forever.

Wednesday morning, the two boarded the same plane with a group of other girls for the same reason. They’re all members of the UMBC softball team, bound for Stillwater, Oklahoma, set for a matchup with No. 6 Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament regionals. The Retrievers earned their fourth consecutive America East championship to do it.

Carroll and Nutile will be with the Retrievers when the first pitch is thrown at 4 p.m. Friday.

Carroll, who was blissfully unaware that there was a Chesapeake-Spalding rivalry, felt excited when she saw Nutile had transferred to her college team.

“I knew how good of a pitcher she was,” Carroll said. “I was excited to pitch with her again.”

Nutile, a sophomore transfer, is no longer the main pitcher. Carroll, a true freshman, isn’t either. The reality that comes for many high school stars greeted them as soon as they dressed in their Retriever golds for good.

You were the best in your county. At the Division I level, so was everyone else.

“When you get to college, you have to earn every single time you get on that hill. There is no guarantee, especially if you’re a freshman, to get playing time,” Nutile said. “Because seniority takes over a lot. You have to be dang [former national champion] Keilani Ricketts or something.”

Nutile said it’s almost as if coaches do it on purpose to measure their work ethics. If you work, you get your shot. And both former players of the year have worked to earn shots over and over again. Nutile’s pitched a total of 16 2/3 innings with a win against Lafayette on Feb. 25. She struck out eight and allowed four hits in seven innigs.

“When you get that shot, I’m gonna take it,” Nutile said. “That’s how I had to come here at UMBC. I took my shot. I did well.”

Nutile pitched a no-hitter to earn Chesapeake the 2021 Class 3A title. She earned a 12-1 record and a 0.90 earned run average in her final high school season. Her life had been consumed by pitching.

Chesapeake pitcher Jerzie Nutile celebrates with catcher Sam Larkin after throwing the last strike when the Cougars beat Reservoir in the 2021 Class 3A state championship game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

UMBC needed a right fielder more.

She’s started 27 games and amassed 19 hits, 13 RBIs, three doubles and four home runs, all while maintaining a perfect fielding percentage. When she’s on the bench, Nutile takes up a different job: dugout cheer squad.

“It’s a different kind of support,” she said, but one she’s happy to do. Adjusting to a new job on a team like UMBC is a gift.

In high school, mistakes devolved into all-consuming frustration for Nutile. Often, the mental game outweighed her own skill, she said. Even the weather contributed to her confidence.

Nutile quickly lost those inhibitions when her performance was getting broadcast on a big screen.

“It’s funny,” she said, “when in high school I could step on the field and throw up, and now I’m in a full timeframe.”

A year’s experience in college affords a player a lot more growth. Carroll’s still undergoing that first one.

She assumed the starting role at Spalding in her freshman year. She returned late in the spring recovered from injury and pitched the Cavaliers to the first of three consecutive IAAM A Conference crowns. She never gave up that main role and continued to improve and dominate the county, league and wider areas. She amassed more than 400 strikeouts despite losing her sophomore season to the pandemic.

Spalding pitcher Amaya Carroll strikes out Mount de Sales Vanessa Wilson in the fourth inning of an IAAM A Conference softball semifinal in 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

She knew she wouldn’t have those opportunities when she arrived at UMBC. Fifth-year ace Courtney Coppersmith’s awards spill over alongside her perfect pitching record in conference tournaments. Sophomore Kya Matter was named America East Rookie of the Year in 2022. It’s a tough rotation to work into.

Carroll doesn’t see her situation as a demotion. Save for her six-inning outing against Niagara, a loss, and five-inning outing against Youngstown State, a win, Carroll’s appearances in the circle have been brief. She currently carries a 4.77 earned run average. She is 2-3 and has 15 strikeouts in 10 games, a number she’d typically hit in one game at Spalding.

It’s the typical growing pains of the college transition. And, Carroll said, it’s a chance to learn and now, a field trip to the highest stage of American softball, too.

“Even when we’re not pitching, we’ve talked about as a pitching staff to make sure we’re lifting each other up, especially if we’re not doing well,” Carroll said. “We’re going through regionals. We know it’s not going to be one person pitching. We have to work as a team to get through it.

“I’ll get my shot eventually. I just need to keep working hard.”