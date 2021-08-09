Trey Smack used to kick soccer balls for Severna Park. Soon, the star football recruit will kick field goals at Florida.

The University of Florida football team gained one of the best kicking recruits in America because he couldn’t find an open lacrosse goal during COVID.
Trey Smack was struggling to obtain access to lacrosse goals as shutdowns swept through Anne Arundel County early on during the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. Football goal posts, however, were easier to find.
So, even as fields stayed closed, Smack found ways to devote himself to a sport that he had just switched to from soccer in the fall of 2019 before his sophomore year at Severna Park High.
Fast-forward to June, when the Falcons’ rising senior made his commitment to become a Power Five kicker for the Florida Gators, it was obvious that the long hours working on his craft had paid off.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound recruit became the first specialist of the 2022 cycle to join Florida, according to Sports Illustrated. Smack also entertained offers from Navy, Air Force and Virginia Tech.
At the time of his commitment, Kohl’s Professional Camps, a nationally renowned kicking resource that generates college exposure for high school-aged specialists, ranked Smack as the No. 3 kicker in the nation.
This past weekend, Smack was surrounded by Florida players and coaches at the team’s cookout designed to bond current and future teammates. Three years ago, Smack would’ve never imagined he’d be standing in the midst of a Florida football water-balloon fight in “The Swamp” — the Gators nickname for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
He didn’t even know he was good at football. He’d expected to leave kicking behind at Severna Park; he originally planned to play lacrosse in college.
“I was just having fun being a regular football player,” Smack said. “And then COVID hits.”
A few years ago, Smack connected with former Ravens kicker Matt Stover. Smack knew his son.
Stover understood a latecomer like Smack, having only personally kicked during his senior year of high school.
The 2000 All-Pro and Pro Bowl kicker could tell from the very first shot launched from Smack’s foot that this kid was something special.
“I very much told him, ‘You can have a future in lacrosse if you want it, but you’ve got a pro leg right now,’” Stover recalled. “‘Let’s get you situated and tightened up, go get you a good school you can kick at for four years and get to the NFL, if you stay healthy.’”
Smack figured since he was kicking more, he’d start up with Kohl’s. Without a centralized ranking system, camps such as Kohl’s are one of the few ways kickers can earn college attention, according to FiveThirtyEight. Smack competed in Kohl’s Regional Showcase in June 2020.
“I didn’t realize how well I did,” Smack said. “About two weeks later, I look at the rankings for Kohl’s Kicking and I think I was No. 9.”
Smack took a step up to the National Scholarship Camp, which annually invites hundreds of high school kickers from around the nation to show off their skills. Before then, he had no standard to compare himself to, and no expectations for himself.
The results blew him away.
Smack scored 33 points on field goals and had a kickoff score of 116.42 in July 2020, according to Kohl’s.
From her spot in the bleachers, his mother, Libby Smack, heard others say “There goes that Trey Smack kid.” She cringed; she wasn’t sure why her son’s name kept coming up.
“We had no idea of his talent level,” she said.
Stover did. Smack wasn’t like many of Stover’s trainees, who were closer to 180 pounds with good legs. Smack’s impressive height and strength fuel his kicking just as Michael Phelps’ monstrously wide shoulders propelled him in the water.
“Raw talent, [he] flat-out could just kick a ball,” Stover said. “I’m telling you, when he went to these camps, there was Trey Smack and then there were very few kids that could keep up.”
Before the 2019 season, Wright was admittedly a little skeptical when his players showed him the videos of Smack kicking with them during the offseason. The coach told The Capital in August 2019 he’d have Smack compete against then-junior Kevin Brooks for the starting role. But Smack always had the power.
“It was just his accuracy, particularly from the sides, that was a little off,” Wright said.
Stover would work with Smack for 75-minute sessions, give Smack assignments, have him work on them for three weeks, and then provide feedback.
The Falcons kicker tightened his form and technique, and began to look more and more professional.
The thing Smack had to understand was geometry. When kicking a football, Stover said, you take a right angle from three steps back. That right angle is critical, the former Raven said, to being in the right spot to kick the ball straight each time.
Before Smack stepped straight to the ball as Stover wanted him to, he’d be inconsistent. Now, he’s landing the right boot over and over again.
Smack also needed to master his upper body. It’s a common misconception, Stover said: Folks might naturally think a kicker would need to focus predominantly on his legs, but a lack of balance and control in his top half makes for an inferior kick. Smack said he focused heavily on how he carried his whole body.
“When he misses right, he now knows exactly why,” Stover said, “so when he comes back and has to kick again, he knows what to do to not miss it. That’s critical to empower you as a kicker.”
To become the specialist worthy of Florida, Smack had to kick self-doubt out of his mind.
“Most kickers,” Smack said, “will tell you it’s 75% mental and 25% physical. If you have confidence and you go out there and just believe you can do anything, you can ... really.”