St. Mary’s girls lacrosse hires veteran coach Tom DeMaio, most recently at Urbana, to lead the program

St. Mary’s Audrey Cannelli moves the ball in the first half of a game last season against Archbishop Spalding. The Saints will have a new coach leading them in the spring, as Tom DeMaio was hired Wednesday to lead the program. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

St. Mary’s girls lacrosse has a magic maker in its new coach.

Tom DeMaio has experience raising up programs, starting with his first job, leading Northeastern University through its first season. Now, he’ll be responsible for guiding the Saints in their quest to rebuild. DeMaio was hired Wednesday as St. Mary’s new girls lacrosse coach, St. Mary’s athletic director Allison Fondale told The Capital.

DeMaio was honored by the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association as its Coach of the Year while at Northeastern. He then led the boys program at Santa Fe Christian in California to its first- Division 1 title.

After arriving in Maryland, he helped direct the Urbana boys team to the 2021 Class 3A crown before transitioning to lead the school’s girls team. This past year, DeMaio guided the Hawks girls to their best season in program history, capped off by a region title before kneeling to eventual three-time champion Broadneck in the state quarterfinals.

His career spans a quarter century. In the offseason, DeMaio guides the 2026, 2027 and 2028 club teams through M&D Black and Red, while also running a program on the West Coast called Team 12.

DeMaio’s family, including his six kids, is dedicated to lacrosse. One son, Anthony, was a midfielder for Maryland and now competes for the Redwoods of the Premier Lacrosse League. Nick DeMaio just wrapped up his time at Towson as its leading scorer. Mackenzie DeMaio matched her brother with 50 points in her junior season at Hood and her younger sister, Camden, plays at UMBC after leading Urbana as a senior captain — despite moving from San Diego halfway through her high school career. His other daughters Sydney, 10th grade, and Ruby, 8th grade, will join the St. Mary’s program.

DeMaio assumes another project in St. Mary’s. A lacrosse school both traditionally and currently, the girls program hasn’t met the standard of its school recently. The Saints turned in a 5-9 record in 2022 after going 4-10 in 2021.