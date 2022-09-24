Crofton’s Todd Sommerville named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

One season ago, Crofton football shuffled to a 2-7 record and a first-round playoff exit. This fall, the Cardinals blazed through the first three weeks undefeated.

Baltimore’s professional football team has taken notice.

On Thursday, Cardinals coach Todd Sommerville learned he’d been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. The award, in its 26th year running, has been given to two other coaches this year thus far — Messay Hailemariam of nationally ranked St. Frances Academy and Chris Bassler of perennial Carroll County power Westminster.

To join that club, Sommerville can only see bright horizons for his program ahead.

“You never expect something like that, and when they called, I didn’t know what to say,” Sommerville said. “The honor I get is really more for the kids. It’s their time and work and sacrifices that make something like this happen.”

The Cardinals regular fell on the short end of close games in 2021. Sommerville spoke after Week 2 about how those frustrations became fuel for the team that returned every single player this fall. Now, they’re winning those tight games: when Severna Park scored a potential game-tying touchdown with 37 seconds left, Crofton senior Satchel Wilson blocked the extra-point attempt to keep the score 7-6.

But the Cardinals are winning more than one-point finishes. Crofton’s Week 3 performance was not exactly close.

Crofton football coach Todd Sommerville, pictured directing practice in 2021, has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week after leading the Cardinals to a 3-0 start. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

A 40-0 triumph over Annapolis last Friday marked the first shutout in program history, a win engineered by the seniors. Outside linebacker Brayden Shaw returned an interception and a blocked punt for touchdowns, while three offensive players recorded long touchdowns of their own — Javon Gary for 44 yards, Abraham Sani for 84 yards and Sam Ross for 65 yards.

“We’re down the right trail,” Sommerville said. “We have a group of guys working their butts off to find success and a great coaching staff that works hours to put [together] great plans and teaching moments for the kids. Everything’s working together.”

The award doesn’t just bring recognition and validation for the coach and team, either. The Cardinals are invited to the Ravens-Falcons game on Dec. 24 at M&T Bank Stadium, while each of the nine Coach of the Week recipients earns a $2,000 donation for the program, something a new team at a new school appreciates.

“Every dollar counts,” Sommerville said. “You have things come up you don’t realize. You gotta buy this equipment, new practice pants, new mouthpieces. Any dollar that can go helps with something.”