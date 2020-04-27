Todd Sommerville named first head football coach at new Crofton High School

Todd Sommerville has been a head coach before, leading Laurel High’s program in Prince George’s County for three seasons before spending the last six years as defensive coordinator at Old Mill.
What he hasn’t done is quilt a new football program from scattered parts, some from Arundel, some from South River, some from private schools, some from the nearby middle school.
It’s a task no public school coach has had to handle in this county in 20 years. It’s one made even more challenging by the coronavirus pandemic, as no coach can meet his players face-to-face when in-person interactions are currently impossible.
And yet, it’s one Sommerville feels more than prepared for.
After serving under coach Chad McCormick at Old Mill, Sommerville is adventuring into new territory as Crofton High’s first football coach. Sommerville was one of five new Cardinals coaches athletic director Jeff Martin announced last Tuesday, a roster including Amy Skrickus (field hockey), Pat Carey (boys soccer), Tom Keating (baseball) and Collin Snyder (boys lacrosse).
Crofton High will only house freshmen and sophomores next fall, which means about half of Sommerville’s pool will be former eighth graders who’d need to adjust anyway. The other half will have walked the halls of Arundel or South River for a year.
While the Wildcats and Seahawks aren’t the bitterest rivalry in Anne Arundel County by far, they’ve brushed shoulders plenty. It was the Wildcats who ended the Seahawks’ season last year, upsetting the then-undefeated South River football team in a wild back-and-forth 47-34 contest that resulted in Arundel’s bid to the state quarterfinals.
Even if rivalry was the main hurdle, it isn’t the only one for Sommerville to contend with. Unlike a merger of two defunct schools, like when North County High opened in 1990 to join together Brooklyn and Andover, South River and Arundel still exist. It would be natural for players to remain loyal to their old schools, the ones their older siblings attended, the uniforms they’d worn for a year of hard-fought games.
Longtime Anne Arundel coach Chuck Markiewicz, who helmed North County’s first football program, understands how to convert those old boundaries into an asset. It began with leaving the past where it belonged.
Markiewicz hired a coaching staff that felt the same way. On the first day of North County practice, some players arrived in Brooklyn and Andover uniforms.
Markiewicz made them take them off. Four years later, the Knights crusaded to its first 4A state title.
The same principle, Markiewicz said, should be applied here.
“They are not South River kids. They are not Arundel kids. They are Crofton High School kids," Markiewicz said. "That’s what has to be the focus. The past is the past and histories are the histories, but they’re starting their own history. It definitely worked for us.”
If anything, Sommerville believes blending opposing styles of football taught at Arundel and South River’s programs will make Crofton more versatile. That’s something Markiewicz had appreciated with the blend of Brooklyn’s speed and Andover’s brawn.
“The first goal is to get everybody to gel together as one collective group. That’s going to come with the summer workout program we’ll start as soon as we’re able to," Sommerville said. "Really help guide the kids into creating the community they want it to be, more so than my vision alone.
"I want this to be their vision as well as mine.”
Part of the condition of attending Crofton in 2020-21 is that there will be no varsity programs for a full academic year. But this year isn’t about varsity or JV, Sommerville said.
Martin added that it’s a unique situation.
“It’s a little bit unique, where we’re hiring coaches who we feel are going to lead them into a varsity program year two,” Martin said. “In year one, there’s no pressure on Todd to win games. He basically has a year to build a program and get to know the kids.”
Sommerville, who spent four seasons as Old Mill’s defensive coordinator, will be leaving his old colors behind just like some of his future players. Still, he intends to carry with him the ideologies and structure his old boss put in place, such as a summer workout program. He hopes the newly-christened Cardinals players’ excitement to start a new program will begin with the shiny, state-of-the-art weight room.
“Once kids see that, it’s going to be a place they’re pretty excited about," Sommerville said. "It’ll be a room and facility you’ll want to be a part of.”
Just like his players, Sommerville isn’t really leaving his old home behind. He, too, is going home, as he lives in Crofton.
“It’s something that I’ve thought about a lot, helping be a part of the opening process of the school," Sommerville said. "As far as the football program, I think it’s an awesome opportunity to start something from the ground up, really work to build the traditions.”