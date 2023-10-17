Tim McMullen going into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame after career built on principles of family, teamwork

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Tim McMullen, who was varsity baseball coach at Brooklyn Park and later became the first athletic director at Broadneck High, is being inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame. (Baltimore Sun Media File)

For Tim McMullen, the road to the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame began at 436 Church Street.

McMullen grew up in Brooklyn Park at a time when it was a close-knit community of largely working class families. He was part of a large Catholic family consisting of seven children, all of whom were and still are extremely close.

That family atmosphere in which brothers and sisters looked after and cared for each other had a profound influence on McMullen.

McMullen found a similar family atmosphere at Brooklyn Park High where athletic director Mike Baker led a group of coaches that helped and supported each other.

When McMullen was hired as the first athletic director at Broadneck High, he sought to replicate that environment at the new school. He created a template and a philosophy that enabled Broadneck to set a high standard across the board for excellence in athletics.

What became known as “the Broadneck way” has stood the test of time with the principles and values he established still being practiced.

Ken Kazmarek learned “the Broadneck way” while coaching under McMullen, then made sure those ideas and standards remained in place during his 28-year tenure as the school’s athletic director.

“I think everyone associated with Broadneck High looks back and sees Tim McMullen as the architect of what Broadneck athletics is today. We’ve all benefited from those original philosophies and attitudes about how Broadneck athletics was going to be conducted,” Kazmarek said. “Tim established a foundation for success that has carried on to this day. He set certain expectations for how Broadneck teams and athletes were going to compete and comport themselves.”

McMullen will be inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday night as the 2023 recipient of the Bernie Walter Memorial Award. McMullen, who made a lasting impact on two different school communities, is very deserving of the honor that is presented for longtime, exemplary service to Anne Arundel athletics.

McMullen spent a decade as a beloved teacher and coach at Brooklyn Park, which would merge with nearby Andover to form North County. He made an indelible mark as the first athletic director at Broadneck High from 1981 to 1991, building an athletic program that many other schools tried to emulate.

It is fitting that all six of McMullen’s living siblings will be on hand at the DoubleTree Hotel in Annapolis on Wednesday night as his contributions to Anne Arundel County athletics are recognized.

“I’m a blessed person because of 436 Church Street. That is where it all started and everything I accomplished during my career in education goes back to the type of upbringing I had,” McMullen said. “My brothers and sisters are my best friends in life and we were all very fortunate to have two incredible parents that raised us right.”

McMullen is a 1965 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High and 1970 alumnus of what was then known as Towson State Teachers College. He started teaching at Arundel Junior High in 1970, a tenure that lasted just one school year because of a career-changing phone call.

Denny Shuck, Brooklyn Park’s basketball coach, notified McMullen he was being hired as the school’s varsity baseball coach. It was an opportunity for McMullen to work at the school that served the community in which he grew up and that several siblings attended.

McMullen took over a Brooklyn Park baseball program that went 1-35 the previous two seasons. He wound up leading the Bees to the Class B state championship in 1980. That ballclub featured five Baltimore Sun All-Metro selections in pitcher Dean Albany, shortstop Jack Turek, outfielder Craig Stumpf, second baseman Tony Horwath and first baseman Ned Carey.

Tim McMullen is shown while serving as Brooklyn Park baseball coach. (Courtesy Photo)

Brooklyn Park compiled an 18-4 mark and set a state record for home runs in a season. The Bees returned to the state final the following year and finished as runner-up.

Albany wound up getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Turek received a baseball scholarship to Alabama. All five were three-sport athletes at Brooklyn Park, which was the only Class B school in Anne Arundel County.

McMullen saw first-hand how important it is for the best athletes, especially at a small school, to play multiple sports.

Baker and McMullen both lived in Catonsville and car-pooled to work every morning. During those trips, McMullen learned many lessons about running an athletic department that he did not recognize until later.

Baker had built a strong team of varsity coaches that included Shuck, Grant Jones (football) and Kevin McMullen (soccer).

Tim McMullen (center) photographed with Broadneck coaching staff from his early years as Broadneck athletic director.

“The Broadneck Way”

When it was announced that Broadneck High would become the newest public school in Anne Arundel County, drawing students away from overcrowded Annapolis and Severna Park, McMullen applied as a history teacher and baseball coach.

Lawrence E. Knight had been named Broadneck principal and was working with Paul Rusko, the renowned Anne Arundel County coordinator of physical education and athletics, on building the varsity sports program.

Rusko reviewed the list of athletic director candidates and was not impressed. He told Knight to talk Tim McMullen into taking the job. McMullen showed up for his interview with Knight wearing his Brooklyn Park baseball uniform and was stunned when asked to serve as Broadneck athletic director.

McMullen told Knight he had no experience in athletic administration. “I’ve never been a principal before either, so let’s do this together,” Knight replied.

McMullen’s first move was to hire his younger brother, Kevin, to serve as assistant athletic director and varsity soccer coach. Much of what they built together at Broadneck was modeled after Brooklyn Park.

“A lot of it came from our foundation at Brooklyn Park. We had some terrific mentors there in Denny Shuck, Grant Jones and Mike Baker,” Kevin McMullen said. “Those men were tremendous influences on us. They were role models for how to treat people and they always acted in the best interest of the student-athletes.”

Tim McMullen crafted a three-pronged plan that set forth the priorities of Broadneck athletics. When prospective varsity coaches were interviewed they were asked these questions: Are your athletes going to play more than one sport? Are you willing to coach more than one sport? What are your expectations of student-athletes?

Kevin McMullen said the overarching philosophy was that family came first, academics were paramount and athletics was secondary to the first two elements. Coaches were told in no uncertain terms that Broadneck athletes would be the best behaved and highest performing students in the building.

“Tim was very proactive in bringing in good people that he felt would work well together and would prioritize that philosophy,” Kevin McMullen said. “We also emphasized developing multi-sport athletes and coaches. No matter what sport an athlete played, the same philosophies and principles were reinforced by the coaches.”

Those basic tenets enabled Tim McMullen to steadily build one of the most powerful programs in Anne Arundel County. He was responsible for hiring such standout coaches as Jeff Herrick (football), Ken Kazmarek (boys basketball), Bruce Springer (girls basketball), John Mayberry (wrestling), Mark Stover (baseball), Phoebe Kelly (field hockey, tennis) and Clay White (boys lacrosse).

It was made clear to all varsity head coaches that they were expected to serve as an assistant for another sport, which they did across the board. Athletes were encouraged to pursue as many sports as possible.

So it was that Josh Grover, the 6-foot-10 center on the basketball team, ran cross country. Sean Ryan was a hard-throwing baseball pitcher who wound up getting drafted directly out of high school by the Texas Rangers. A major league scout wanted to see Ryan play another sport so he went out for football as a senior and became the starting quarterback.

When Broadneck boys soccer played at Poolesville in a state playoff game, two buses carrying the entire football team traveled to Montgomery County to provide support. When Broadneck baseball was locked in a scoreless home playoff game, lacrosse coach Clay White stopped practice and told all his players to stand behind the backstop making lots of noise.

McMullen moved boys and girls soccer games to Thursday night so as not to conflict with football. Sandy Balderson became marching band director and created elaborate halftime shows that prompted more people from the community to attend football games.

“When I was hired at Broadneck, I felt like I became part of a group of coaches who believed in the same ideals that I did and we all followed Tim’s lead,” Herrick said. “Tim made it known that no one program was bigger than another and that we were all, athletes and coaches, responsible for supporting each other.”

McMullen himself served as the inaugural baseball coach at Broadneck. He led a youthful team consisting entirely of juniors, sophomores and freshmen to the Class C state championship in 1983. It remains the only baseball team in Maryland history to capture a state title without any seniors.

Sophomore pitcher David Brown hurled a complete-game shutout and Richard Wicker drove in three runs with a bases-clearing triple as Broadneck beat Walkersville, 5-0. Mark Stover, who would replace McMullen as head coach and lead the Bruins to Class 3A state title in 1995, called for three straight bunts to load the bases.

Jeff Herrick (2018) and Clay White (2021) are already members of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame. Kazmarek was recently inducted into the Maryland State Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame. Kevin McMullen became the inaugural athletic director at Urbana High in Frederick and built a solid program based on the Broadneck template.

“I think one of my best skills was being able to recognize which individuals wanted to be part of a team. I made sure to surround myself with people who were of Hall of Fame caliber,” said Tim McMullen, adding that he is grateful to those that served as mentors. “I’m very fortunate that people like Denny Shuck, Larry Knight and Paul Rusko all saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”

Broadneck named the field house at Lawrence E. Knight Stadium in honor of McMullen. The Tim McMullen Field House and Locker Rooms, originally built in 1985, recently underwent a major renovation and were rededicated with its namesake in attendance.

Kazmarek said the entire school community wanted to recognize McMullen in a special way and believes the field house is an important symbol of his “tremendous influence” on Broadneck athletics.

McMullen and Kazmarek are both proud that 20 Broadneck graduates have returned to coach at their alma mater. That includes several longtime varsity head coaches such as Sean Tettemer (soccer), John Williams (basketball) and Katy Kemerer Kelley (girls lacrosse).

“Tim was a real hands-on type of guy and liked having a fresh template to mold. He made sure everything was done right from the outset,” Kazmarek said. “I’m proud to say those original philosophies and values are alive and well at Broadneck. Throughout my time as athletic director, my focus was to carry on the legacy established by Tim McMullen.”