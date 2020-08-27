Archbishop Spalding baseball player Thomas Joseph fulfills lifelong dream, commits to Navy

Things haven’t worked out for everyone during this pandemic, and Archbishop Spalding rising senior Thomas Joseph was beginning to worry they wouldn’t for him either.
Then, while driving down to South Carolina for a summer baseball tournament, his phone lit up. He answered, and on the other line was the sound of his childhood dream coming true.
Joseph received what he’d been waiting for his whole life, ever since he was a kid when he both picked up a baseball bat and began to become interested in the military — an offer from the Naval Academy. In early August, Navy baseball coach Paul Kostacopoulos informed Joseph that he would be sponsoring his application to the Academy and that there was a spot for him on the team.
The 6-foot-3 right-handed outfielder announced his commitment on Twitter on Tuesday night.
“It felt like I had a weight taken off my back,” Joseph said. “All my hard work had paid off. I’d had so many setbacks throughout high school. Finally, it all worked out. Even through the pandemic, I was able to push through and achieve my goal and my dream.”
Neither of Joseph’s parents served, nor did anyone in his family. Yet, that passion stuck with Joseph through childhood.
“It’s something I would like to start in my family. I feel like serving your country is the greatest honor an American can do,” Joseph said. “I had friends who had parents in the military. I always looked up to them.”
As his baseball career progressed, college baseball became more of a reality, too. Navy, in Joseph’s mind, was the perfect marriage. He attended every single Navy camp available. His coaches made efforts to connect Joseph with the Midshipmen coaches. His 4.51 GPA didn’t hurt, either.
When the lifelong first baseman arrived at Spalding for his freshman season, he was already a shadow. His teammate, Josh Moylan, was already the Cavaliers’ main guy for the position. Joseph approached Spalding head coach Joe Palumbo and asked him where he wanted him. Palumbo sent him to the outfield.
“At first, it was rough. It was very new to me and I felt a lot of pressure because I felt like I had to perform and be perfect all the time,” Joseph said. “I kept constantly working at it, constantly taking extra work after practice, always asking my coaches for tips.”
As a freshman, Palumbo considered Joseph more of a “defensive liability” than an outfielder. Still, not one season has passed in which Joseph hasn’t approached Palumbo and his other coaches and asked, after the final game, what he could improve. After that, it would take “literally one month, or a few” for him to grasp it.
Joseph hit his groove in the outfield by his sophomore year, batting .323 in 19 games with two doubles, one home run, five RBIs, seven runs scored and a .901 on-base plus slugging percentage.
“Really from then on, that summer, there’s plays that stick out in my mind of him tracking the ball to the line, making good throws and throwing guys out at second base, to where I knew there was no doubt in my mind he would be a starting outfielder for us as a junior,” Palumbo said. “He would have been, if we had a season. More importantly, he’s gonna be able to play that position at the Division I collegiate level.”
But Palumbo never saw his converted outfielder reel back when he accomplished a new skill. If anything, he doubled down and continued to try to get better.
In his one game of his abruptly shortened junior season, the now starting right fielder scored one run and batted .250 from the No. 5 spot in the lineup.
When the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association threw in the towel for the spring season in April, shock and disappointment joined forces to crush Joseph. Scary “what ifs” about a potentially ruined college dream became more realized.
He sat down and made a plan, a several-month schedule where he’d train every single day.
“I told myself when I come back from this pandemic, I’m going to be the best baseball version of myself,” Joseph said. “I didn’t let my fears of having everything taken from me get the best of me. I just kept constantly working.
Joseph felt grateful that his parents came and video-taped every field play and at-bat at every tournament he attended this summer. When he’d return home, he’d send those clips to Navy. Palumbo’s seen significant improvement in Joseph’s speed over the past six months.
Still, as July waned, Joseph got scared. Navy still hadn’t reached out.
Then, he got the call.
Joseph is the second Archbishop Spalding player in three years to commit to Navy after Zach Powers, and hardly the only Maryland player on the future roster. Local recruitment to the Midshipmen program is a more recent trend. On Wednesday, Glenelg High Class of 2022 left-handed pitcher Spenser Flavin also committed to Navy.
“You have Maryland and Navy, local programs, but even take a look at recent recruits to schools like East Carolina and even some of the [Atlantic Coast Conference] schools — a lot of Maryland kids on those rosters now,” Palumbo said. “Overall, it speaks to the level of high school athletics in this area now.”
Ironically, Joseph says he likely won’t play outfield when he arrives at the Naval Academy. Navy needs an infielder — a first baseman, specifically.
“Ever since that switch in high school, learning how to play outfield, now I’m going to go in there knowing how to play all the infield positions and all the outfield positions,” Joseph said. “I don’t want to have me not being able to play a position the reason I’m not able to be in the lineup for a game. I want to be able to contribute and help my team, whatever they need me to do.”