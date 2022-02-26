Meade brings passionate native home as Tanardo Sharps becomes new head football coach

Not everyone has the chance to watch their dream come true, but Tanardo Sharps did.
The Pioneer City native grew up not wanting to get out but to get back. Even as a kid, Sharps felt the tug to give what he could to the community that needed help. After graduating from Temple in 2002 as one of its top all-time rushers, Sharps returned home as soon as an opportunity arose.
Now, an opportunity has come again.
Sharps announced his hire as the Mustangs’ new head football coach Feb. 18. Sharps previously served as an assistant coach at Meade and Old Mill as well as with the Patriots’ track and field team. He most recently served as Crofton’s junior varsity coach. Sharps replaces Mike Francis, who stepped down after three years.
A vision of what Meade football would become unfurled before the Anne Arundel sports Hall of Fame member. There has never been a solid Meade program from Sharps’ perspective, but simply good Meade teams. With his new charge, Sharps intends to establish a Mustangs dynasty similar to Broadneck and Old Mill: winning record after winning record.
To do that, he must first lay down a new culture of success from home to school to field to, ideally, college.
“There is nothing like coming back to where it all started and being in a position where you can help make change,” Sharps said. “When I say it’s my dream job, there is no other high school in the country where I would rather be.”
In 2009, Sharps returned to Meade football to guide the receivers for a year. Sharps knew where he wanted to coach.
He sees what Meade boys basketball is doing now, serving as a bright spot to the community. He sees what’s happening at nearby Glen Burnie: the success of softball bleeding into girls basketball, cheerleading and the wider community as a whole.
Sharps imagines football becoming that catalyst.
“Meade has a stigma, that perception about it,” he said. “Just coming back home and be able to bring some positivity to the school, the culture, is something I always wanted to do.”
To Sharps, football served as a tool to give him discipline. Along with basketball and baseball, football kept Sharps busy every afternoon so that he wouldn’t, as he said, get caught up in other things going on in the neighborhood. Football then opened the door to Virginia’s Fork Union Military Academy for a year, and then with Temple, a contender at the time in the Big East.
“It allowed me to experience a lot and I want to give that back, and that’s not just the kids at Meade High School, that’s the kids anywhere,” Sharps said. “The kids I coached at Old Mill High reached out, the kids I coached in youth football. For me, it’s not just the kids I have at Meade, it’s the kids in general I want to give the opportunity to better themselves.”
The county hall of fame running back certainly has the statistical resume to impress his new players.
At Meade, Sharps set the county single-season rushing record with 1,765 yards in 1996 and then topped it with 1,862 yards the next year. He maintains the program marks in career rushing yards (3,627) and touchdowns (41).
He has a background in youth sports, coaching with the Old Mill 11-under youth football team and i5 ELITE sports club track and field. That youth-centered focus is important to Sharps. He’ll plans to bring in Matt Larimore, head coach of the Severn Seminoles 12-under tackle youth team, as a co-offensive coordinator with himself. Sharps is building relationships with the youth programs to create a bridge between the younger kids up until their time in high school.
“He coached a lot of these kids in their younger days and their older siblings,” Meade athletic director Jamie Cook said. “I think the community itself has a lot of faith in him.”
Sharps also hopes to inspire success with his players in academics. That won’t be easy.
“Coach Francis did the best he could do,” Cook said. “We were one of the only counties that held the eligibility standards, so we took a hit.”
That problem won’t disappear with the changing calendar year. Cook does wish his new head coach had a place in the school to keep a daytime eye on his players in the classroom.
“It’s going to be a challenge for him,” Cook said. “… We’re consistent with our talent on the field, but everything has to be consistent in the classroom.”
In his time coaching, Sharps feels he’s fallen short. He’ll have a student-athlete he felt had so much potential, talent to play college football and either doesn’t see it in themselves or choose a different road. He’ll preach that character must always supersede talent, but it doesn’t always sink in to everybody.
“It’s something that a coach will live with every day because you always feel like you can do more,” Sharps said. “You never feel like you’ve done enough. There’s always more to be done.”
He felt that especially during the first year of the pandemic. With the 2020 fall season wiped out and COMAR restrictions preventing teams from gathering with coaches, helplessness consumed Sharps, then an assistant coach at Meade. He felt many of his players needed hands-on attention, guidance through difficult times, and that they couldn’t get it.
“Seeing them out here trying to maneuver through on their own without the guidance of these coaches was very difficult, because for a lot of these kids, their coaches are the authoritative figure in their life,” Sharps said. “They have family members at home who care for and love them, but that coach is that figure they hold in high regard. To not have that person accessible to you when you need them, it was a very hard thing.”
Sharps doesn’t ever want to let another kid slip through the cracks again.
And that, he said, is not limited to varsity, as Sharps plans to treat junior varsity and varsity as one big program. It’s not limited to Meade, either. When he bid farewell to his junior varsity players at Crofton, he implored them to reach out still if they ever needed anything, or just wanted to talk.
Crofton coach Todd Sommerville knew Sharps when they coached together under Chad McCormick at Old Mill and watched his abilities blossom with the Cardinals.
“The life and energy he brought, the teaching the kids the game of football was awesome,” Sommerville said. “The energy level on the JV program was amazing. The guys wanted to play for him and enjoyed being on the team with him.”
The moment Sharps announced his hire, players flooded his Twitter replies and direct messages, blew up his phone. Rising seniors told him they were coming back.
“These kids are excited. They’re willing to listen and do whatever we want them to do to prepare because they’re hungry for success,” Sharps said. “We’re going to come in and have standards in place, but [right now], being hungry is what matters.”