Summer basketball camp gives public school coaches, players chance to come together after coronavirus

Rudd, running his 21st year of Glen Burnie summer basketball camp, felt pleasantly surprised by the physical maturity of his incoming players after only seeing them from behind computer screens for a year. There will likely be no seniors on the roster this year, and just two freshmen got court time in the playoff loss to Arundel in 2019. However, with the energy they’ve shown, Rudd said he’d put them up against anybody this winter with confidence.