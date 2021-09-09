South River football coach Steve Erxleben named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Steve Erxleben’s second head coaching tenure at South River is already off to a glowing start.
Erxleben has been named the first Ravens High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 fall season after guiding the Seahawks to a season opening 14-13 win over Westminster last Friday.
Each fall, the Ravens honor 10 coaches who make an impact on their program, and each winner receives a $2,000 donation to their team and a trip to M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 22 as the Ravens host the Rams. There, each of the 10 coaches will have the chance to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
Last Friday’s victory was even more significant given that South River had to play at a neutral site — Severna Park — on short notice after a tornado ripped through the Seahawks’ home stadium and made it unusable.
Winning felt especially important to South River, giving their community something after the disaster.
“There are people in our community very much affected,” Erxleben said last Friday after the game. “People lost their homes. I don’t know what it’s like to lose a home, but I feel for the those people. We talk about it as a program, we are very blessed to be here.”
South River junior quarterback Camrin Catterton’s two rushing touchdowns pushed the Seahawks out to a 14-0 lead on Westminster before the Owls cut the gap to 14-13 thanks to a late-game touchdown. The South River special teams held it together by blocking what would have been the game-tying kick.
“In our program, we talk about making the next play. We can’t look behind — we must look forward. The kids have bought into that idea and believe no adversity can stop them,” Erxleben said in the release. “The resiliency, toughness and competitiveness our players showed last week is the mantra of a South River team.”
The Seahawks (1-0) travel to Broadneck (0-1) on Friday for their second game of the season.