Severna Park boys, Annapolis girls look to challenge for state indoor track and field titles

South River’s boys team is coming off its first-ever Class 4A region championship and also has a shot at a state title predominantly on the backs of Sam Keeny and Corey Troxler. Keeny won the 800 and 3,200 runs at the 4A East Region meet while running the second leg on the second place 3,200 relay team. Meanwhile, Troxler’s versatility will be essential for the Seahawks as he finished in the top four in three different events at the region championship: 55 hurdles (4th), high jump (3rd) and pole vault (1st).