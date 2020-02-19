Chesapeake hires Stacey Mackintosh as head field hockey coach

Chesapeake High school has hired Stacey Mackintosh as its new varsity field hockey coach.
Mackintosh played field hockey, lacrosse and tennis at South River and was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2012.
While playing field hockey, she was a first-team All-County twice by The Capital and three times by the Anne Arundel County coaches. She also earned first-team All-Metro honors from the Baltimore Sun and Washington Post and was named first-team All-State by the Maryland state field hockey coach’s association.
She went on to play Division I field hockey at Radford University and finished her career at Towson University, where she graduated BS in Exercise Science. She later graduated from Barry University in 2019 with her MS in Occupational Therapy.
This past season she was an assistant coach at Mount De Sales Academy and helped lead the team to a successful winning season.
“Coach Mackintosh brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our field hockey program,” Chesapeake Athletic Director Chip Snyder said. “Coach Mackintosh’s enthusiasm and passion for the game will help keep our program as one of the best in the state. We are very excited to have coach Mackintosh in our program, and our student athletes are fortunate to have her as their head coach.”