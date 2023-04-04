Unbeaten No. 1 St. Paul’s girls lacrosse overcomes halftime deficit to No. 6 Archbishop Spalding for 12-7 win

Caroline Hoskins of St. Paul's, right, fights Spalding's Maddie Wrenn for possession of the ball during girls lacrosse at Archbishop Spalding High School Tuesday, April 4, 2023. St. Paul's won 12-7. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

St. Paul’s girls lacrosse, ranked No. 1 by The Baltimore Sun, knows everyone will throw their best effort against it. The Gators are considered one of the best lacrosse teams in America, and every one of their girls knows what competing to win feels like.

What they didn’t expect Tuesday was just how yellow cards, free shots and a wily No. 6 Archbishop Spalding offense and defense would knit together a frustrating storm, throwing them behind from the first half through part of the second.

But this Gators crew, stabilized by its talented, Division I-bound senior class, composed itself between halves. For much of the final 20 minutes, St. Paul’s owned the draw and caused quick turnovers when it didn’t, repelling Spalding shots and solving the Cavaliers’ defense to rally for a 12-7 win to preserve its unbeaten record.

“We were just a little flustered, out of it,” said senior Natalie Shurtleff, whose three goals all came in the second half. “But I think once we gathered at halftime, looked at each other like, ‘We got this,’ it’s a lot easier to go back out there and make plays.”

Being so far removed from its comfort zone is easier for St. Paul’s to swallow after a win, but a game like that might prove necessary as St. Paul’s (9-0) faces top Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference rival McDonogh (7-1) on Thursday.

Karina Herrara of St. Paul's, left, charges toward the net against Spalding's Maddie Wrenn before scoring in the second half of Tuesday's game. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

“We talked about any time you’re the visiting team, you’re going to have to play through a hostile environment. I think they were trying to be poised,” Gators coach Mary Gagnon said. “I told them, ‘Let me be the one who gets frustrated,’ and I think they did a good job. They didn’t panic.”

The Gators, who are also considered the No. 1 team nationally by Inside Lacrosse, scored seven straight goals in the last 13 minutes to win after giving up an early 3-0 lead. That was when St. Paul’s could get their goals in, safe from the pilfering Spalding sticks. If the Gators didn’t let loose their shots fast enough, Cavaliers defenders forced and collected the turnovers, thundering down to the other end.

A pack-like aggressive defense didn’t help St. Paul’s, either. The smothering behavior triggered the officials’ whistle and Cavaliers penalty shots from Ally Keith and Gabby Greene did the damage. That coincided with a crafty make by sophomore Maeve Cavanaugh that gave Spalding a 6-4 lead.

Gators keeper Susan Radebaugh (nine saves) had no trouble stopping direct attacks, which prevented Spalding from piling on. But it was those 8-meter strikes that uncharacteristically befuddled her.

“She really stepped up after that, and I think it helped the whole defense,” Gagnon said. “She turned on a switch. She played great three-fourths of the game.”

Lauren Steer shifted like a shadow before the net and struck, closing the gap to 6-5 before the first-half clock ran out. While Cavanaugh’s second goal regained a footing for the Cavaliers early in the second half, it would be Spalding’s last.

Winning the draws, making deliberate passes and keeping the attack concise — these were all things St. Paul’s needed to do to subdue Spalding’s defense again. This way, the Gators could hold the ball, lengthen its scoring chances and make the most of them.

Caroline Hoskins of St. Paul’s, left, moves against Spalding’s Ally Keith in the second half of Tuesday's game. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

The scoreboard flipped to a 9-7 St. Paul’s lead with around 11 minutes left.

The moment Spalding snagged the next draw, Gagnon called timeout, breaking the rhythm.

“We have a lot of senior leadership. Everyone patted each other on the back, saying, ‘We got this,’” Shurtleff said.

The Gators collapsed in on Spalding’s sticks and forced a turnover and got the ball to Marleigh O’Day, who turned it into a 10-7 lead. A Spalding draw control didn’t phase them now. The Gators got a turnover and then another goal.

Shurtleff made it hers. She buried two straight goals, eliciting two straight renditions of a Backstreet Boys parody with her name from her teammates. She made sure Spalding’s flickering hope was never more than that until the final horn blared.

“And it was great,” Gagnon said. “Seniors all stepped up today, from Natalie to Frannie [Hahn] to Lauren Steer. It really felt like the whole team stepped up and helped.”

GOALS: SP: Frannie Hahn (3), Natalie Shurtleff (3), Lauren Steer (2), Marleigh O’Day (2), Anna Regan (1), Karina Herrara (1). AS: Ally Keith (3), Gabby Greene (2), Maeve Cavanaugh (2)