In lieu of on-field honors, St. Mary’s, South River communities hold motorcade senior celebrations

On Friday night, vehicles containing every St. Mary’s senior from girls lacrosse to track streamed around the parking lot outside Pascal Field, as St. Mary’s held the first event of its kind in Anne Arundel this year: a motorcade senior night.
Some seniors piled atop cars, grooving as their names were called while their parents drove, grinning. Others decked out their cars with paint, blue tape, silver and blue balloons and flickering string lights. With every St. Mary’s senior athlete’s name, a chorus of car horns beeped in celebration.
Before it, there had been a void, longing for sports that wouldn’t return this spring, for the loss of prom, togetherness of any kind in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The grief of a lost season, as the Maryland Interscholastic Athletics Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland canceled its respective spring seasons April 21, melted away with each honk, cheer and blast of music.
South River held a similar senior parade Saturday afternoon in Edgewater.
“We were around smiling high school kids, so, what a successful night,” St. Mary’s athletic director Allison Fondale said.
Athletic directors across Anne Arundel County have been working tirelessly to safely honor their seniors in person, but the limits of Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order and physical distancing requirements make it difficult.
Fondale credits her staff, whom she’d been brainstorming with over Zoom video chats in the last week on how to honor what Fondale considers one of the most special classes. Assistant athletic directors Jason Budroni and Kasey Kazimir suggested “why not just a senior night?” — and the idea gained momentum. They could include the regular announcer, Myles Healy, who calls all the senior nights, and the National Anthem. It could all be enjoyed from the safety of each family’s own car.
“For us, it was sticking to what we do at St. Mary’s,” Fondale said. “What is our mission, what are the things we do? This just made sense for us. I thought it was a great night for the Saints tonight.”
Senior goalkeeper Jo Torres had been holding onto hope weeks ago that she’d be able to share the field with her teammates at least once more, but when she said goodbye to her Saints jersey for good at the school’s uniform drop-off this week, the loss struck her. She thought her last time with her teammates was behind her and that she’d never get the senior night she and the other Class of 2020 players had earned.
But she did.
“I think it’s even better,” Torres said. “It’s just the thought that counts, that the athletic program, Ms. Fondale, Mr. Budroni, all the sports coaches put into this. It really means a lot. I’m going to always remember this senior night, the parade, the music.”
No one at the party had seen so many people they’d cared about since schools shut down over a month ago. Behind every mask on a coach or administrator’s face, there were smiles, reflecting back at the beaming faces in the cars.
“This was the highlight of my day, just to get out of the house,” Torres said. “Every day, it just feels like you’re reliving the same day over and over again. Seeing everyone, not just my teammates but all my classmates, it’s good.”
Senior Luke Bonfiglio will never know what it’s like to take the field again.
The now former member of the Saints baseball team is bound for Notre Dame in the fall, but his baseball career ended with two RBIs in a 10-run blowout of rival Severn on March 13.
“It’s a nice way to wrap it up. I didn’t have anything to wrap it up before this. It’s nice to have something to look back on, and say, ‘That’s the ending, and I like the way it ended,’" Bonfiglio said.
Coach Mike Bronakoski placed framed posters of each baseball players’ jerseys in their trunks. Bonfiglio will hang his with pride in his house.
“Everyone says ‘appreciate what you have.’ I never thought I’d be saying I wanna go back to school, but I do,” Bonfiglio said.
The South River community took its celebrations into its own hands.
On Saturday afternoon, Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department trucks led cars donning blue decorations in a caravan out of South River High and into various neighborhoods around Edgewater. The cars passed the Brightview South River and Victoria Park senior living centers, where residents set up at a safe distance from one another and waved at the senior Seahawks driving by.
The parade mirrored a ceremony the community threw last weekend for its seniors living on the Mayo peninsula.
Donna Cole, Edgewater resident, host of the “1430 Connection” on WNAV and mother of South River senior Rylan, wanted to include those that weren’t able to make the last parade. She decided to put the event together.
From inside her car, South River goalkeeper Jordan Vincent was brought to tears.
“It was the most fun I’ve had in a while. It’s not the same as graduation, but it was awesome to see the whole community together," Vincent said. "I would hope that even kids who receive a normal graduation get to go on parades like that.”
The family of Tommi Bresnahan, a senior member of the Seahawks girls lacrosse team, had joined in the Mayo caravan last weekend, but she’d stayed home — to her regret.
“At least we can remember that with everything going on we got to do something special with our class,” Bresnahan said. “It doesn’t come close to senior night, but it’s something we can do.”
Julie Bresnahan, Tommi’s mother and a nurse, did participate in Mayo last weekend. Just as in that parade, residents of the various South River-zoned neighborhoods along Route 2 pulled over, honked horns and cheered.
“What was really profound for us was the older population who were standing on their porches, waving, the excitement on their faces,” Bresnahan said. “The girls have been kind of depressed. After that event, they were just so excited about the support. ... Virtual is just not working for them. It’s really nice that they’re trying to do all this stuff, but just to get out and see the community support, I have to give kudos.”
Bresnahan offered for other Anne Arundel communities to reach out if they want advice on setting up their own physically-distant celebrations.
“It brought a lot of cheer to everyone along the route and the members of the Class of 2020 that participated," Cole said. “Speaking personally, with my daughter in the car, I think this is a memory she’ll hold forever. Because there will be no memory, more than likely, of a graduation ceremony.”