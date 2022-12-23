St. Mary’s girls basketball holds off furious South River comeback to stay undefeated with 62-50 win

St. Mary’s Baily Walden scores around South Rivers Ryleigh Adams, in the third quarter. The St. Mary’s Saints defeated the visiting South River Seahawks, 62-50, to win a battle of undefeated girls basketball teams, Friday December 23, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

It would be difficult to believe after the devastation St. Mary’s girls basketball mounted in the first half, that within 20 minutes the Saints would be battling for their lives against a wildfire South River offense that came very close to shocking its hosts.

Instead, St. Mary’s found its footing, securing a 62-50 victory and a 12-0 record to enter the Christmas tied for first in the the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference.

The team, which had to turn around from a narrow victory just 17 hours before against Severna Park, demonstrated just how many weapons it possesses from freshmen to upperclassmen, as three Saints hit double figures.

“There can be one person on the floor that can score, but if you don’t have five people on the floor, it’s not going to work,” said freshman Bailey Harris, who tallied 16 points.

St. Mary’s strength didn’t just derive from the faces on the floor. Harris credited those behind her just as equally.

“The team on the bench was the main focus,” she said. “They just hyped us up the whole time. That’s what really got us going.”

South River’s comeback came too late and too early at once. The Seahawks (4-1) unloaded 20 points in the fourth quarter to wither a 26-point lead to just six with about two minutes to go. Had it started earlier, St. Mary’s coach Chuck Miller muses South River might’ve taken the lead. Had it started just a tad later, before the coach could settle his players down and get them to execute their offense again, the Seahawks might’ve maintained momentum long enough to snuff the Saints’ own rally.

“You got to slow down, we got to quit taking these daggone shots. We have 30 seconds on the clock — clock’s on our side,” Miller said. “You make bad decisions sometimes, but they played their hearts out. They’re young.”

South River initially broke the gates with intensity, quickly climbing to a lead while St. Mary’s chased. The Saints possess one of the leading freshmen shooters in the state and put their faith in her to get things started.

Harris fired a pair of perimeter jumpers to tie the game. Around her, the Saints flared to life, boxing out, pulling turnovers, popping accurate down-court passes — and scoring. St. Mary’s went on a 17-9 spurt that forced South River to burn two timeouts.

“We were running our breaks, we were doing everything right,” Miller said. “We were running our offenses, we weren’t taking bad shots.”

The Seahawks were able to take shots, but few found the net with Saints smothering shooters two, three at a time.

Saints junior Baily Walden (15 points) picked up her fourth steal and sent it full court to Alexandra Vandiver for a basket that swelled the hosts’ lead to double-digits, 21-11, shortly into the second.

When South River was able to neutralize Harris, Walden or Anna Ervin would hit putbacks. Twelve straight Saints points were answered by a 3-pointer from Kiera West (18 points). But St. Mary’s came back with another 13-3 run with Vandiver hitting two 3-pointers in the spurt.

“They were taking a lot of shots, but talking, being up top on [defense] and having my teammates talk to me,” Harris said, “that’s the best thing we can do, cover and guard.”

Not rain, snow or South River could stop St. Mary’s. The Saints put together one of their best halves of the winter to lead 42-21 at halftime.

That’s not how the Saints chose to view their situation.

“We said, ‘It’s 0-0,’” Harris said. “We couldn’t go in thinking that we’re going to keep that lead. I knew they were going to come out strong because they don’t give up.”

Trailing 51-30 into the final quarter, South River played its best eight minutes at the tail end of the third into the fourth. While keeping St. Mary’s hot shooters cooled, West, sophomore Ryleigh Adams (11 points), Skylar Woodward and others cooked up a 17-0 run, repeatedly finding their way to the foul line.

St. Mary’s could not find a look it liked or a single point while the Seahawks just chipped and chipped. A 25-point lead shrunk to single digits.

Miller lamented how his squad missed 18 free throws against Severna Park on Thursday, but nothing was fixed in a day as the Saints continued to miss those free points Friday. With only a 53-48 lead, Miller drew his team in and slowed them down.

Harris showed her coach she listened with three points. Freshman Gabby Mitchell’s basket from the perimeter iced South River indefinitely.

“We know what we have,” Miller said. “We know we have a talented team. If we can just keep it together and not panic.”