Jake Kucinski’s goal lifts St. Mary’s boys lacrosse over Severna Park in overtime thriller, 12-11

St. Mary’s Bobby Keane shoots as Severna Park’s Daniel Stack tries to block him in the third quarter. The St. Mary’s Saints defeated the Severna Park Falcons, 12-11, in overtime to win a public vs private school boy’s lacrosse game held at Breakneck High School, April 13, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

For as many stars as St. Mary’s boys lacrosse has, the Saint that secured the team’s toughest win this spring, preserved its unbeaten record and triumphed in an epic overtime finish wasn’t even a starter.

That bottomless depth should terrify the rest of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.

Junior Jake Kucinski rose from the bench to score two of the most important goals on Wednesday against five-time public school Class 4 state champion Severna Park — a tying goal late fourth quarter and, of course, the golden goal in overtime that lifted the Saints, 12-11, over the Falcons in the second day of the Public Versus Private Challenge at Broadneck High.

For as memorable as that goal will be for Kucinski, he didn’t even see it. Kucinski had a short-stick midfielder pressing on him and saw a cross from his teammate, Erik Chick, flying his way. He took it, shot and collapsed as a Falcon bowled into him.

“I got laid out. I got up, heard the whistle,” Kucinski said. “I didn’t know what to do, to be honest. I just ran. It was so fun to play in this tournament.”

The Saints, ranked No. 5 in America by Inside Lacrosse, improve to 10-0 as they resume their MIAA march.

Though St. Mary’s has its hands full with the MIAA, coach Victor Lilly emphasized how important it was to play this two-day tournament. Not only did it obviously end up a challenge, but Lilly and his staff know many of the Severna Park players from youth growing up. Likewise, Severna Park coach Dave Earl’s son, Logan, plays for the Saints. For a moment, the local community could come together.

“I tell my kids, it’s a backyard brawl but it’s a ton of respect,” Lilly said. “I’ve got nothing but respect for coach Earl.”

Severna Park very nearly accomplished something not even their fathers were old enough to remember the last time a public school got the better of St. Mary’s. The 1977 Falcons team took St. Mary’s down, 8-4. Wednesday’s final is the closest result since St. Mary’s edged Severna Park, 8-7, in 2013.

Severna Park’s Nolan Grizzle works his way around St. Mary’s Wyatt Cotton in the second quarter of Wednesday's game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Two quick shots from Nolan Zborai and Ganon Cope lifted the Falcons early, 2-1, which their defenders followed up with some turnovers. St. Mary’s wasn’t exactly surprised.

“Everyone wants to take their best shot at us,” Kucinski said. “We know we got to play our best.”

St. Mary’s senior Will Hopkins retaliated with two goals, but unlike Monday night’s loss to Severn, the public school showed a vicious response against the Saints.

Three different Falcons lashed goals before the Saints could reply.

And it only got worse for the Saints. a lost St. Mary’s ball set up Falcons senior Joaquin Villagomez for a quick putback and a 6-4 lead early in the second quarter.

The lack of a shot clock, as is public school mandate, hurt St. Mary’s, normally used to an 80-second offensive limit. The Falcons stretched out possessions, prodding every inch of the St. Mary’s defense before striking. They continued to capitalize and built an 8-5 halftime lead.

But a new team wearing blue emerged from that half with an answer for the Falcons’ zone. After misfiring twice, Eric Chick found his angle. His goal was like a battering ram against the Severna Park walls. Nick Golini’s next two came and the splinters showed.

“He did what we asked him to do,” Lilly said of Golini. “He’s the leader of that offense. As he goes, we go.”

Then, Bobby Keane struck and busted the wall open giving St. Mary’s a 9-8 lead.

But there was a reason Severna Park put the Saints on their heels in the first place. And the Falcons still had a few tools left to do it.

St. Mary’s Jake Adams winds up for a shot during Wednesday's game against Severna Park. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

With two Saints sandwiching him, James Ruppert twisted, body half-turned as he fired, tying the game. On the next drive, midfielder Kevin Bredeck wheeled through traffic, flashing to Villagomez, who sunk the go-ahead goal in a blink.

The Saints answered as Jake Adams and Kucinski burned holes in the net, once again reclaiming control, 11-10.

Earl brought his flock in with 16 seconds left.

The Falcons flung themselves at the goal, any shooter around trying his shot at keeper Zack Overend. The ball ricocheted back to midfield and tumbled about in a scrum as Falcon and Saint tried to regain control. Cope emerged, streamed at the St. Mary’s net and fired the tying goal forcing overtime.

If St. Mary’s flinched, Severna Park could’ve won it. But the Saints played the extra time perfectly, from winning the faceoff to collecting the ball two times off shots until they scored.

“Every kid that comes out there is a Division I player. They’re extremely talented, extremely well coached,” Earl said. “And they make you pay for your mistakes.”

Goals

SP: Joaquin Villagomez 4; Ganon Cope 3; Kevin Bredeck 2; James Ruppert 1; Parker Sealey 1

SM: Nick Golini 3; Will Hopkins 3; James Kucinski 2; Bobby Keane 2; Erik Chick 1; Jake Adams 1