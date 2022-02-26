No. 1-seeded St. Mary’s boys basketball earns first championship berth since 2009, defeating rival Severn, 73-49, in MIAA B semifinal

The last time the two biggest rivals in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B basketball met, St. Mary’s felt like Severn served as a constant and dangerous threat, even with a sizable lead all throughout the game.
This time, it was actually true.
Most blacksmiths know the best weapons are forged in fire. And that’s just what the No. 1 Saints battled through to advance to the MIAA B championship for the first time since its 2009 victory, beating Severn 73-49.
“[This] was the goal from when we first got here,” said senior Audric Washington, who recorded 18 points. “We’ve just been working for it every day. We have one more game — we’ll see if we can win it.”
St. Mary’s (26-7) will meet No. 2 Annapolis Area Christian School. The B Conference final is supposed to take place on Sunday at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena, but due to AACS’ rules about not playing on Sundays, the game will more likely be played Monday or Tuesday, per AACS athletic director Josiah Wolf.
As the final seconds counted down, Grady Wolfe held the ball, slowly walking on the floor as chanting rose in volume around him. On the bench, seniors Jacob Aryee, Washington, Connor Harris and teammates began to jump, dancing, joining the festivities.
Then, the seal broke. St. Mary’s students poured down from the bleachers to crowd their beloved team as the Saints celebrated their historic moment.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s tough to really describe it,” Washington said. “Straight adrenaline rush.”
St. Mary’s found itself in a place it did not expect early Friday: on its heels. St. Mary’s struggled to make shots whereas Severn — junior Paul Bryan especially — slipped into a rhythm. A score like 5-1 might not seem too big, but it stood in essence for nearly four minutes — and it just got worse for St. Mary’s.
Bryan left scorch-marks on the floor, netting 11 of Severn’s 13 first-quarter points. The Admirals held an early edge, while St. Mary’s suffered turnover on turnover, often caused by their own offensive fouls.
But by now, these Saints have played a thousand games, Aidan Harris said. They can handle that kind of pressure.
And the Saints were pretty lucky Washington was on their side.
The senior big brought in six first-quarter points twice to tie the score. The Saints momentarily slipped ahead, just to be brought back to a tie at 13 by the end of the quarter.
“He is just so good at getting us extra possessions off the glass and communicating,” St. Mary’s coach Trey Quinn said of Washington. “He’s really like another coach on the floor.”
Washington’s teammates all put a hand on the torch; the Saints outscored Severn 17-9, including 10 straight with Connor and Aidan Harris, as well as Wolfe, all getting a piece of the net.
What was once a dangerously-tight game transformed into an 11-point Saints display of dominance, 28-17.
“For us all year, it’s been a next-man-up mentality,” Washington said. “Every game, it’s been someone else who leads us. It was a whole team effort and we got to keep that up.”
The Admirals surged out of a timeout with a couple baskets but could not recapture the back-and-forth waltz they danced with their rivals in the first quarter. The Admirals trailed St. Mary’s 30-22 at the half.
One dark shadow hung over St. Mary’s while its luck improved; off on the side, senior Peyton Mason got worked on by trainers. The team predicts he should be fine for the finals. And in his absence Friday, his teammates stood up.
“I was really proud of Grady and Ajani [Lomax] because it’s always been Peyton handling the ball and we play off that,” Quinn said. “Severn came after those guys with great defenders, full-court press, and they kept their composure and took care of it.”
St. Mary’s lights flickered when Severn senior Justin Queen hit the first 3-pointer of the night midway through the third and Bryan followed up with a steal for a layup, cutting control to five.
But it was the briefest of power outages. Because as Aidan Harris truly came alive, Severn’s dreams of victory were dying. The junior unloaded 11 points in the third, predominantly in the latter four minutes. It was his toe-on-the-arc jumper that delivered a 52-33 St. Mary’s lead at the end of the third.
Severn’s hit some fourth-quarter shots, but it couldn’t stop the Saints from steamrolling toward glory.
Latest High School sports
“It all just starts in practice,” Harris said, “that’s what leads to a big game.”