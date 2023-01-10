St. Mary’s boys basketball wins 40th-straight MIAA B Conference game, 67-47, over rival Severn

St. Mary’s Aidan Harris, shown in an earlier game this season, had 31 points in Monday's win over Severn. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The last time St. Mary’s boys basketball suffered a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference loss, coronavirus had yet to become a household word.

Earning its 40th-straight league win against its bitterest rival is just one of the pleasures that kind of success affords.

Over and over again Monday, Severn readjusted and staged different defensive puzzles for the Saints to work through. And over and over again, the experienced Saints did just that, earning a 67-47 win over the Admirals on their own court. St. Mary’s (11-6 overall) is now 9-0 in conference this season.

Aidan Harris, a 6-foot-7 senior, accounted for 31 of the 67 points, along with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

“I really don’t want to lose in conference,” Harris said. “For the older guys that’ve graduated, that set the standard for us. I’m doing it for them, and I’m doing it for ourselves.”

Question marks circled St. Mary’s after the defending MIAA B Conference champions bid goodbye to a significant portion of its shooters. But the response coach Trey Quinn got from his players proved that this year’s Saints are able and willing to maintain the standard.

“It’s consistency,” he said, “and new roles. This year’s team is totally different than last year’s, even though it’s a lot of the same faces. They’re playing totally different roles in the game, so it comes down to just continuing to work hard.”

Quinn admitted his Saints felt nervous facing their skilled rivals. Though smaller in stature, the scrappy Admirals (8-7) stuck to their game plan, limiting the taller Saints from getting to the rim. They forced turnovers, drew rebounds and spurred plenty of Severn drives to capitalize. The hosts kept pace with their rivals, knotted at 9 on a simple bucket from senior Mason Ervin.

Quinn called his Saints in and told them to slow it down.

“Communicate,” Harris added, “and have a great game.”

The skyward Saints switched up — and Severn didn’t follow.

Harris enforced his will often as he could, padding an additional four points to St. Mary’s lead at the first buzzer.

“I started off a little rough, and then it just started to pick up from there,” Harris said.

The 13-9 lead continued to spiral in the Saints’ favor as Casey Smith, Jaden Bryant (13 points), Harris and Grady Wolfe combined forces at paint, stripe and perimeter. Before long, the Admirals found themselves down 10 points and, most times, when the Admirals clambered to respond, their attempts met the solid hands of St. Mary’s bigs.

“They did a good job putting pressure on us. We went to a couple sets that we thought could take advantage of that,” Quinn said. “They focused on a couple guys, other guys stepped up and made baskets.”

The Admirals were still scoring when the chance arose — two 3-pointers freshman Sean Harvey helped — but its defense softened. The Saints operated as though defenders weren’t even there, crossing clean passes to one another. Harris scored 23 points by halftime alone as the Saints led 40-24.

“We move the ball better this year, and that just starts in practice,” Harris said.

But Severn had a second-half plan. Defensively, it stuck to it, batting defensive boards back into Admiral hands. Without those second chances, Harris managed only four points in the third quarter; Severn had him successfully smothered. With some room to breathe, Severn chipped away 10 points from the margin.

“I talked to my teammates and was just like, ‘Look. We just need to slow down a little bit,’” Harris said. “‘Put the ball in the basket and get defensive stops.’”

Severn’s plan lacked some urgency and before long, the Saints became themselves again, maintaining a solid, 52-34 lead at the end of the third.

That certainly put that fire under one Admiral at least.

Severn senior Luke Becker put eight points away in a minute, closing the gap to 11. But double-digits were a boundary Severn seemed allergic to — too many shots fizzled out to alter St. Mary’s course. Five Saints seniors stood on the court in the fourth quarter. Beating Severn is comfortable to them now.

“They’ve played in these games. They talked about it with the younger guys all week, getting them ready,” Quinn said. “It’s tough to come here, but the seniors who’ve seen it before definitely helps.”