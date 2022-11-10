St. Mary’s five-star gymnast Holly Snyder signs with Georgia, one of 30 Saints to make college commitments

Noisy couldn’t quite describe the second floor of the St. Mary’s team house Wednesday afternoon as 30 athletes, parents and family packed in to celebrate National Signing Day.

Most of the seniors decked in their college sweatshirts and laughing with their teammates were set to commit the next four years of their lives to college lacrosse, a top sport at the little school of over 500. A handful solely represented their sport — baseball, field hockey, basketball, cross country, swimming. All represented normal and well-celebrated programs within the Saints’ halls, many with team or individual titles as of late, such as Joe Hayburn, who competed at the Olympic trials and holds multiple MIAA crowns.

Then, there was one in a scarlet Georgia crewneck who was truly in a camp of her own — and used to it.

Holly Snyder inks her commitment to Georgia gymnastics St. Mary's had 30 athletes sign National Letters of Intent for college on Wednesday.

The moment she put a pen to her National Letter of Intent, senior Holly Snyder became the first college-bound gymnast in recent St. Mary’s history.

Snyder joins the No. 15 program in America, as ranked by coaches in the preseason according to USA Gymnastics. Snyder is a five-star recruit and a member of the top-ranked 2023 recruiting class.

Snyder’s trains 20 hours a week out of the St. Mary’s spotlight. But when the senior posted her commitment to social media, the community suddenly knew who she was.

“I felt proud of myself,” Snyder said. “I felt like all my hard work is finally recognized. It was a really cool experience.”

Snyder becomes longtime coach Bob Ouellete’s 101st gymnast to earn a full scholarship, and admittedly one of his best. Holding an all-around score club record (38.95) as a Level 10 at his Docksiders Gymnastics program, she’s captured four state championships, two regional titles, three nationals berths and one junior national title. She’s qualified for the Nastia Liukin Cup twice and been named to the Region 7 All-Star team twice. She will head to Poland next week to compete as one of USA Gymnastics’ Region 7 Federation All-Stars.

Bars and floorwork are her strength, though Ouellete praises her vault and beam as well. Snyder didn’t fall once on the beam last year, the coach said. When she steps onto Georgia’s mat next season, she hopes to eventually compete in the all-around.

But talent is not all Snyder’s brought to the table, per Ouellette. She’s also become a bit of a gym mother, mentoring the younger athletes to overcome their fear with the sport.

“She’s developed into just an incredible person,” Ouellette said. “Life skills she’s earned because of gymnastics.”

All of this she’s done on her own dedication. Snyder overhears classmates talking about practice, sees the sheer volume of teammates clustering together even just on Wednesday, a group instead of one person. It’s not something she has in her individualized sport, but it’s something that’s hardened her will entering the SEC.

“It’s going to be crazy going from a little school going to a big campus, too,” Snyder said. “It’s going to take a toll on me, but I’m super excited.”

And she won’t go it alone. For the first time, she’ll be part of a real team.

“All the girls I’m competing with, they’re already my best friends,” Snyder said. “I’m excited. It’s so special.”

St. Mary's athletes committing to colleges on Nov. 9 are, front row from left, Shea Kennedy (lacrosse, Hofstra), Tucker Riggins (lacrosse, Palm Beach Atlantic), Will Goers (lacrosse, Naval Academy), Bobby Keane (lacrosse, High Point), Jacob Adams (lacrosse, UMBC), Dillon Torggler (lacrosse, Penn State), Dylan Sharpe (lacrosse, UMBC), Holly Snyder (gymnastics, Georgia), Justin Webber (lacrosse, UMBC), Delaney Brimhall (lacrosse, Fairfield) and Christian Schroeer (lacrosse, Belmont Abbey). Back row, Nick Golini (lacrosse, Naval Academy), Gavin Burlace (lacrosse, Notre Dame), Wyatt Cotton (football, Williams), Ty Sands (baseball, St. Mary's College), Lily Hayes (lacrosse, Xavier), Brayden Cannelli (lacrosse, Florida Southern), Kyra Obert (lacrosse, Denver), Meghan O’Hare (lacrosse, Notre Dame), Camryn Pfundstein (lacrosse, Clemson), Audrey Cannelli (lacrosse, Florida Southern), Gabby Lacroix (field hockey, LaSalle), Jake Kucinski (lacrosse, St. Bonaventure), Chloe McCarthy (cross country, St. ary's College), Aidan Harris (basketball, St. Francis), Erik Chick (lacrosse, Johns Hopkins), Jack Callaghan (lacrosse, Mercer), Sam Palmisano (lacrosse, Air Force) and Joseph Hayburn (swimming, Loyola). (LAURA M.JOHNSON)

Boys lacrosse sends 16 to next level

Sitting right behind Snyder in the Saints team house was a veritable party in itself. Boys lacrosse coach Victor Lilly didn’t move from the front signing table for 10 minutes as 15 of his players (of 16 total) cycled in and out, shook his hand and quickly moved back to their seats.

Lilly, who’s coached the program for eight years, has yet to see a group this large. He even anticipates at least four more to come before the school year’s end.

“But it’s huge because in the end, as a team we want to win a championship. As individuals in a program, we want to see successful young men,” Lilly said, “to continue to go down that path, go out there and start on the next level.

“I don’t get sentimental about much. But yeah. That makes you very happy.”

To send that many to tons of Division I programs as well as a few on lower tiers is not an effort of the players alone. Lilly employs 14 coaches under him, all of whom work relentlessly to find their kids a collegiate home. It matters not which level they’re seeking, or qualify for, the coach said. Though the task has become incredibly more difficult amid the recruiting setbacks caused by the pandemic as well as the transfer portal, Lilly expressed pride in the success his program’s leaders found in connecting so many of his senior class to future teams.

“We will work as hard for a kid going to the top school in the country as a kid bound for a mid-tier,’ Lilly said. “It’s not about where you’re going. It’s about where you want to be.”

Two of those commitments bore blue-and-gold gear. Nick Golini, named a Captain of Captains by athletic director Allison Fondale as the senior gave an introductory speech, knew ages before Wednesday’s signing he was heading to the Naval Academy. That does little to curb his excitement to join the program, alongside teammate Will Goer.

“The program is doing great right now with coach Joe Amplo; he’s doing a great job with it. But I’m excited about my class coming in,” Golini said. “That we got there with a couple of Anne Arundel County kids. I think that program is on the rise and I’m excited to be good.”

Girls Lacrosse

Delaney Brimhall - Fairfield University

Audrey Cannelli - Florida Southern College

Brayden Cannelli - Florida Southern College

Lily Hayes - Xavier College

Kyra Obert - University of Denver

Meghan ‘Hare - University of Notre Dame

Cam Pfundstein - Clemson University

Baseball

Ty Sands - St. Mary’s College

Basketball

Aidan Harris - Saint Francis University

Field Hockey

Gabby LaCroix - Lasalle University

Football

Wyatt Cotton - Williams College

Gymnastics

Holly Snyder - University of Georgia

Boys Lacrosse

Jacob Adams - UMBC

Sean Berzins - VMI

Gavin Burlace - University of Notre Dame

Jack Callaghan - Mercer University

Erik Chick - Johns Hopkins University

Will Goers - Navy

Nick Golini - Navy

Bobby Keane - High Point University

Shea Kennedy - Hofstra University

Jake Kucinski - St. Bonaventure University

Sam Palmisano - Air Force

Tucker Riggins - Palm Beach Atlantic University

Christian Schroeer - Belmont Abbey College

Dylan Sharpe - UMBC

Dillon Torggler - Penn State University

Justin Webber - UMBC

Swimming

Joseph Hayburn - Loyola

Cross Country/Track & Field

Chloe McCarthy - Mt. St. Mary’s University