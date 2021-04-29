St. Mary’s boys lacrosse celebrates return to play with 10-4 win over Mount Saint Joseph

Mount Saint Joseph has yet to win a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference game this year. St. Mary’s adamantly did not want to become that one win.
The Saints had the upper-hand from start to finish to stave off a hungry Gaels offense and win its first game since April 9, 10-4.
“Saint Joe always competes. This year, they’re looking for their first win, but you wouldn’t know it out here tonight,” Saints coach Victor Lilly said. “They play to the final whistle.”
Coronavirus woes laid an extended pause on St. Mary’s’ season as multiple opponents missed scheduled games due to their own issues. Though the Saints scrimmaged Gonzaga April 20, 19 days separated them from their last MIAA game. The Saints also hadn’t had practice for almost a week coming into Wednesday night.
“We knew we had to get a win there,” said senior attack Tyler Barnett, who led the squad with four goals. “Coming off 19 days without a game, we had to remember what we’ve been doing all year.”
From the start, St. Mary’s (4-1 overall, 4-1 MIAA A) noticeably outnumbered Mount Saint Joseph at the faceoff X, winning seven of nine in the first half. That, of course, led to goals, even as the Saints struggled sometimes on maintaining possession.
Just seconds after the first captured faceoff, Barnett, a UMBC commit, struck for the first St. Mary’s goal, quickly followed by sophomore Erik Chick, who netted his first of two scores.
The Gaels, however, took advantage of St. Mary’s penalties and a few won faceoffs. Senior Willie Bateman slipped past St. Mary’s defender after defender and put the Gaels on the board, 2-1.
Within moments, St. Mary’s had its reply as Will Hopkins mailed the won faceoff to fruition.
The second quarter proved much quieter as both teams rattled off high, wide shots and turned over the ball to one another just to do the same.
Those turnovers will lead discussion in Thursday’s practice, Lilly said.
“Second quarter we were not happy with,” the coach said. “First quarter was good. Saint Joe had something to do with that, too.”
Barrett nailed his second goal early, and for Mount Saint Joseph (3-6 overall, 0-6 MIAA A), sophomore Cory Myers scored his first goal late, just two minutes before the end of the first half.
“We survived out there. We had to get our guys going. Coaches gave a little speech and we got going,” Barnett said.
Despite Myers’ good shot, part of what kept the Gaels from catching up came down to who stood in the net. Saints goalkeeper Wes Schmidt, a Maryland commit, collected half of his nine saves in the second quarter.
“He did what he needs to do. He made the saves he should’ve made,” Lilly said. “That was important. He made a couple he didn’t have to make, too.”
But just as difficult as it was to stop Bateman the first time, St. Mary’s had its work cut out for it as Bateman closed in on goal time and time again.
Ultimately, they couldn’t stop him — Bateman scored his second goal and cut the St. Mary’s advantage to two, 5-3, just at the beginning of the third.
That didn’t last long, however. Freshman faceoff specialist Teddy Androus scooped up his eighth faceoff win and hauled it right in for his goal, giving St. Mary’s the 6-3 lead they’d carry through to the final 12 minutes.
St. Mary’s piled on more goals quickly at the top of the third, but Mount Saint Joseph, which was slowly accumulating faceoff wins, was not finished. Senior Bryan Starkey picked possession out of the fray and fired a sneaky shot for the fourth Gaels goal.
But there would be no chance of a Gaels comeback, not with the likes of Barnett and Golini pouring on the goals in the final minutes. Defensive pressure from the Saints, too, kept the feisty visitors at bay.
“We extended our defense a little bit so that when they did get the ball, we were applying more pressure,” Lilly said. “Thought that helped.”
GOALS: SM — Tyler Barnett (4), Erik Chick (2), Will Hopkins (2), Nick Golini (1), Teddy Androus (1); MSJ — Willie Bateman (2), Cory Myers (1), Bryan Starkey (1)