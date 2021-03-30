Jack Horrigan scores six goals as McDonogh offense overpowers St. Mary’s in boys lacrosse

Senior attackman Jack Horrigan had already scored five goals for McDonogh in the first three quarters when his sixth temporarily halted Tuesday’s boys lacrosse game at St. Mary’s.
His shot broke the net.
Horrigan, the stocky Providence College commit, ripped a hole in the Saints’ goal, prompting an athletic trainer and a group of referees to fashion some athletic tape to prevent another Horrigan shot from going unnoticed.
“I have not done that before. I was very surprised,” the attackman said, “and very happy about that.”
Horrigan’s six goals were more than enough as senior midfielder Jack Dudas added four tallies and freshman attackman Luke Miller pitched in three goals and two assists to lead the Eagles to a 16-10 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference win in Annapolis.
Senior attackman Tyler Barnett netted four goals and junior attackman Will Hopkins, a Glenelg Country transfer, had a hat trick to lead the Saints (1-1).
“Just a hard-fought win over a great team. It’s always hard coming down here to play these guys. They’re so well-coached, they’re so athletic, they’re skilled, they’re tough,” McDonogh coach Andy Hilgartner said. “I was just really proud of our guys and the effort they gave. It seemed like every time we kind of found ourselves making a couple tough plays in a row we answered them.”
Horrigan got the Eagles (2-0) started in a hurry, scoring the first two goals of the contest on his first two shots, and they scored on their first four shot attempts while firing just five toward St. Mary’s senior goalkeeper Wes Schmidt in the first quarter. Hopkins and Barnett each had a goal to keep the Saints within striking distance at 4-2 through 12 minutes.
And then the floodgates opened.
McDonogh scored five unanswered goals in the first five minutes of the second quarter to take a commanding 9-2 lead, and the Saints never got closer than four the rest of the way.
“We were just moving the ball and finishing that perfect shot,” said Horrigan, who had three goals in each half, “and my shots were just on today.”
The shooting percentage for the Eagles was striking, St. Mary’s coach Victor Lilly said. McDonogh scored on its first four shots of the game and on three of its first five during part of that second-quarter run. For the game, the Eagles saw more than half of their 31 shots find the back of the net. The Saints had the same number of shots but six fewer goals to show for it.
“Their shot on goal shooting percentage was phenomenal. Their shots were on the cage, and they came with a lot of velocity and were placed,” Lilly said. “Their shooting technique style and their team speed were the biggest difference.”
The stat sheet wasn’t lopsided as the score might suggest. St. Mary’s freshman Teddy Androus got the better of McDonogh sophomore Zach Hayashi in the faceoff circle, winning 17 out of 29, but the Eagles defense stalled any sustained Saints offense by limiting quality shots. St. Mary’s had several shot clock violations, and for the shots that did get through, beating junior goalkeeper Anthony Wilson (10 saves) proved a tough task.
“Some of it is being a little more mature and understanding when to let the ball fly, and I think they did a good job of that,” Lilly said. “They did a good job of shooting the ball from the right spots of the field, placing the ball properly.”
Trailing 9-2 after the McDonogh run, Hopkins and sophomore attackman Nick Golini scored back-to-back goals to cut the deficit to five. Two more goals to start the second half got the Saints within four at 10-6, but Dudas and Horrigan padded the lead and built a six-goal advantage. The teams traded goals the rest of the way.
Miller quietly had three goals, each assisted by sophomore attackman McCabe Millon, to help McDonogh put 16 on the scoreboard for the time in as many games.
“I think the whole attack played well today,” Hilgartner said. “Horrigan shoots the ball really well but he’s also a very smart player off the ball, getting himself into the right spot at the right time. Luke Miller’s a freshman; this was his first start and he did well, and then McCabe Millon I think is one of the best players in the country.
“We don’t have a lot of guys that been through the battles, so for these guys so to come down here — half the guys haven’t even been here for a varsity game — and so to come down and play against a really good team in this environment, it’s going to help us down the road.”
GOALS: M — Jack Horrigan 6, Jack Dudas 4, Luke Miller 3, Ben Firlie 1, Dante Trader 1, Hugh Brown 1; SM — Tyler Barnett 4, Will Hopkins 3, Nick Golini 1, Sean Berzins 1, Eric Chick 1