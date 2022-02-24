No. 1 seed St. Mary’s boys basketball pummels No. 8 seed Indian Creek in MIAA B quarterfinals, 88-50, faces rival Severn next

But Mason wasn’t the only one smiling on the inside, or even the outside. The Saints put on a show: Mason sprinted down court, spinning and dishing a behind-the-back assist to Aryee. Aryee, with Eagles folding in on him, popped up to make the basket. Later on, Aryee streamed from post to post, left the ground for a dunk and postured while cheers rained down.