No. 1 seed St. Mary’s boys basketball pummels No. 8 seed Indian Creek in MIAA B quarterfinals, 88-50, faces rival Severn next

With every step, the glow of the championship trophy shines brighter for St. Mary’s.
The Saints didn’t battle through mud and hail to get to the next step like some of their fellow Anne Arundel teams on Wednesday. They were the ones raining fire.
The top-seeded Saints rolled past No. 8 Indian Creek, 88-50, in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference semifinals in Annapolis on Wednesday.
The Saints (26-7) showed up multiple A Conference teams last winter but had no championship to strive for. This year, they’re riding a 21-0 streak against conference opponents. The buildup is near its end for St. Mary’s, one way or another — and it’s motivation.
“It’s really been more than two years of hard work to get there. Last year, we just talked about controlling what you can control,” Saints coach Trey Quinn said. “We could only play the games we were allowed to play. We’re happy to have a chance to win a championship this year.”
Senior Jacob Aryee’s face lit up when he thought of him and his teammates hoisting a trophy after two more games. For a flash, at least, and then he grinned and said, “One game at a time.”
The Saints advance to face their fiercest rival, fourth-seeded Severn. The Admirals survived an overtime finish Wednesday to reach the semifinals. But despite the different circumstances that led the two to Friday’s clash, both players and coach know how intense this meeting will be.
In fact, St. Mary’s has been preparing for it. In the last few weeks, the coaches hold practice without calling plays, simulating a Severn-St. Mary’s environment in which the absolute deafening atmosphere prevents any communication from bench to court.
“All we can do is just go out there and play as hard as we can,” said senior Peyton Mason, who had 13 points Wednesday behind Aryee’s 20. “We’ve worked so hard to this moment, and I know that we’ll be ready.”
St. Mary’s possessed an accuracy that Indian Creek just could not find. Most of the Saints’ shots reached home, topped by 3-point swooshes from Aryee and Aidan Harris (15 points).
When Eagles senior Daniel Ablorh landed his 3, he did so from the 8-0 ditch the Saints already dug him. He and his teammates struggled to wade through St. Mary’s defense, rendered helpless as the deficit swelled.
Chants of “Audric, Audric” howled from the crowd as the skyward big, Audric Washington, pounded in another four points and a trip to the foul line. St. Mary’s gobbled down rebounds and made key blocks that forced the Eagles to make hasty, errant shots, leading to a 22-8 St. Mary’s led at the end of the first.
The two sides’ meeting one week ago was much closer, 60-54, so St. Mary’s did not anticipate this early blowout.
“But we were coming out confident, like, we’re gonna do what we do,” Aryee said. “We just worked to perfection and the score was the score.”
And it just got worse for the Eagles.
Mason and Harris peppered shots. The Eagles shuffled to their first timeout down 32-9; they limped to the second half, 49-14.
And no one seemed to be having more fun than Mason. The senior point guard splashed three treys from downtown, including two back-to-back.
But Mason wasn’t the only one smiling on the inside, or even the outside. The Saints put on a show: Mason sprinted down court, spinning and dishing a behind-the-back assist to Aryee. Aryee, with Eagles folding in on him, popped up to make the basket. Later on, Aryee streamed from post to post, left the ground for a dunk and postured while cheers rained down.
“Peyton and Jacob have been waiting for this opportunity for four years,” Quinn said. “Before the game, I could tell they were ready to go.”
That isn’t to say Indian Creek crumbled.
Led by Ablorh and junior Kyndall Crawford, the Eagles earned four foul line trips. They netted 19 points in the third, more than the first two frames combined. Ablorh continued to drain 3-pointers into the fourth. Guarding stepped up, limiting would-be 3-point shots from St. Mary’s. Comparatively speaking, it was a solid quarter of Eagles basketball.
“Indian Creek never stopped competing,” Quinn said. “We weren’t comfortable until we put up triple zeroes, so I think it’ll still keep us sharp at that level of intensity. And if you can’t get it up for a semifinal game, you probably shouldn’t be playing.”
But around the Eagles, the Saints were already two days in the future. A near-identical lead maintained at the end of the third, 67-33, and by then, the Saints’ smiles were on the outside, too.
“It was tough to get into a rhythm in the second half, but we were still able to go out there and play with my teammates and my best friends,” Mason said. “Of course I had fun.”