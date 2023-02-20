St. Mary’s girls basketball team wasn’t expecting the unbeaten season its one win away from completing

St. Mary’s Baily Walden, left, greets Bailey Harris, center, after being fouled during the second half of the IAAM B Conference semifinals against Concordia Prep, Friday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams for the Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Everyone remembers that first day of a budding dynasty.

Different members of the St. Mary’s girls basketball team carried different expectations going into the first practice of the season. Some knew they’d be good, but not championship good. Others figured they’d go .500. Coach Chuck Miller’s expectations heavily depended on whether his fears were founded: How well would the veterans mesh with new freshmen planning on consuming major minutes?

Freshman Bailey Harris was perhaps the boldest in her predictions. She hoped to establish a good culture and, at least, make it to the championship game.

She was the one who was right, in the end. But even her forecast didn’t encapsulate the whole truth: that what St. Mary’s has on its hands is the beginning of a new dawn of girls basketball.

And it all started with that first day.

They just clicked, Harris said. It didn’t matter that they came from different towns, were in different grades. Everyone, she said, became instant friends. By the second practice, the freshman knew every teammate had her back.

“I think it was that everyone knew,” freshman Alexandra Vandiver said. “We knew we had a lot of potential. And as we kept playing, we realized, this is something special.”

St. Mary’s has transformed into one of the most dominant teams in Maryland. No one, from a difficult nonconference slate laced with tough Anne Arundel public schools to a diverse B Conference schedule, has been able to best the Saints yet.

All that’s standing between the Saints and a perfect season is St. Timothy’s in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference final.

Vandiver can’t stop smiling when she imagines it. On Monday, she and her Saints could be rushing the floor of the APGFCU Arena, lifting up a St. Mary’s girls basketball trophy for the first time in 10 years. They could do it as a team filled with mostly juniors on down.

“Everything is riding on Monday night,” junior Baily Walden said. “This entire season comes down to finishing perfect. This weekend, we’ve completely locked in because this is the biggest game of any of our lives.”

St. Mary’s Baily Walden shoots the ball over two Concordia Prep defenders during the second half of the IAAM B Conference semifinals game, Friday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams for the Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

She and Vandiver know what they’re doing isn’t just going for a title. The Saints are rapidly altering a culture.

Walden arrived to a St. Mary’s squad just struggling to develop during the massively-abbreviated pandemic season in 2020-21. Fans were mostly banned from attending that year, but the following winter, attendance and attention on girls basketball paled compared to the St. Mary’s boys, on their way to a championship.

But now, to see fans bursting through the seams of her little gymnasium to watch her team surpasses Walden’s wildest expectations. To hear her team’s wins declared over school announcements, to see classmates choose to come watch night after night, she calls it the best experience of her life.

Vandiver smiles when she looks at the crowds. She overhears middle school girls asking players how they do their hair, so they can look like them.

Concordia Prep’s Hailee Ford has her shot blocked by St. Mary’s Bailey Harris during the second half of the IAAM B Conference semifinals, Friday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams for the Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Given how difficult its schedule was, St. Mary’s could not simply coast on talent alone to pull off 26 straight wins. Opposing teams throw their best the Saints, knowing their unbeaten status. But the Saints feel their hunger to reach their goal outshines any effort opponents put in. It’s why they practice and challenge each other as much as they do.

“We want it more than they want it,” junior Maya Morahan said.

Most nights, Vandiver (14.1 points per game), Harris (20.2 ppg)and Walden (12.8 ppg) lead in scoring. But the quality that separates the Saints, each of them say, is that everyone executes a role. If Harris is doubled in the paint, Walden takes the exterior. If Walden’s shut down, Vandiver drives up.

For any of that to happen, St. Mary’s needs defense. That’s often where Morahan comes in. Monday, it’ll be her job to guard La Salle signee Aryss Macktoon. Morahan’s goal is to keep her under 10 points.

The joy that Saints have in fulfilling their individual roles is what sees elevating St. Mary’s to another level of success.

“They’re literally so happy for each other,” Miller said. “I’ve had great players on great teams going back that would not be happy for their teammates scoring 25 instead of them. But these girls love each other.”

St. Mary’s will have to elevate each other one more time to keep St. Timothy’s at bay. The Saints won by 10 points in their previous meeting, but they know their foes will have learned from some of those mistakes that cost them in the end. St. Mary’s couldn’t shake St. Timothy’s the way it wanted to last time, laboring against their press.

Much of it is purely mental, Harris said. There isn’t much more skill-wise they can do or prove before Monday. They’re talented, but more importantly, they’ve already learned how to support one another when they’re down, and rally back when they need to. It’s worked for them every time. Should they fall behind, they’re ready to go.

“Oh my gosh would it suck to go 26-1. But you can’t think of it like, we’re in a championship. It’s just a basketball game we can win,” Harris said. “It’s just a game. And we’ve been playing those all year.”