St. Mary’s football coronavirus case turns out to be a false positive; team will resume activities

St. Mary’s football will resume activities after a coronavirus case that cropped up on the team late last week turned out to be a false positive, the school administration shared with its parents on Wednesday.
“On Friday, we took immediate action with the information we received about a positive [coronavirus] case and guidance from the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Anne Arundel Department of Health," principal Mindi Imes wrote in the email. "After further investigation of this particular case with new information we received this morning, the Anne Arundel Health Department has confirmed that your child is not identified as a close contact and he is no longer required to quarantine.”
An individual who participated with the Saints varsity football program took a rapid test and tested positive on Friday, and the Anne Arundel Department of Health asked that individual to quarantine until further information was released. Following the positive rapid test, St. Mary’s pulled out of its scheduled Saturday game against Calvert Hall.
That individual then took a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test, which was negative for coronavirus.
“Because a subsequent PCR test administered within 24 hours of the rapid test indicated a negative result, the health department has determined that it will honor the negative result, particularly since there was no known COVID exposure found for this individual," the email said.
St. Mary’s moved its game against Archbishop Curley from Friday to Saturday at 12:30 p.m.