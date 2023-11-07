St. Mary’s field hockey earns first IAAM B Conference title since 2018 with 2-1 win over Severn

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When St. Mary’s field hockey knelt to Archbishop Spalding in the first round of the 2022 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference playoffs, the Saints were moved down to the B Conference.

Frustration clouded the team, but the Saints redirected focus. “Here’s what we’re going to do,” coach Karen Zarchin told her kids, “we’re going to win anyway.”

The Saints made a promise in May and immediately backed it up with dedicated training. They fulfilled it with two rallying goals, an unflappable defense and goalkeeper, and a title. With Sunday’s 2-1 finish, St. Mary’s journeyed past its rival Severn to earn its second B Conference championship in program history, and first since 2018.

From Zarchin’s perspective, the manner in which St. Mary’s conquered this time around proves just how far the program has come — and how far it still has to go.

“What my kids did to go undefeated in conference, and then undefeated in the playoffs, it is absolutely astonishing what these kids did,” Zarchin said. “I don’t think they always realize how difficult what they did was. Which makes me even more proud.”

The journey began for St. Mary’s in 2020, its first “season” in the A Conference clipped by the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike most Maryland schools, even private, the Saints were permitted to play. That year’s freshmen — the current seniors — pieced together what could’ve been the foundation of a long playoff run in a normal year, with a resounding victory over Notre Dame Prep, a mere one-goal loss with Spalding and a 3-1 finish.

An idea formed then. If they could do that together amid the harshest of circumstances, what else could they do?

“We didn’t focus on wins. We focused on the process,” Zarchin said.

2021 wasn’t kind to St. Mary’s, which tallied four wins in 13 conference games and lost by six goals in the first round of the postseason. The Saints improved to a .500 record in 2022 before losing to Spalding in the quarterfinals.

Then came 2023.

From the first conference game, St. Mary’s carved through each conference opponent it faced by a 40-12 combined margin, right up to the championship game, and the Admirals, who St. Mary’s had already beaten twice.

Because of that, the underdog rivals had a game plan, too. Severn had hoped to strike on St. Mary’s first, and early. And they did.

On a corner in the second quarter, Severn’s Maddie Ripley drove the opening goal past the Saints line.

Down 1-0, St. Mary’s remained committed to its blueprint: possess the ball longer than the Admirals and attack from the right.

After seven minutes of warring, St. Mary’s left midfielder Marin Hodor swept up the right side and caught the Severn defense off guard. The senior released and tied the game at 1.

“She was in the right place at the right time because we’ve been practicing this for six months, to get to these last 60 minutes,” Zarchin said. “I cannot give enough praise to my kids. You set a lofty goal in May, you have everything to lose and nothing to gain, and they just came out and did a really great job.”

Now that St. Mary’s regained the momentum, it wasn’t going to lose it again. The Saints prodded Severn keeper Cari Davis for nearly nine minutes before earning a corner. Freshman Finley Davidson crossed to freshman Ava Boland, prepping her 11th goal.

Boland deflected the ball to the upper-right corner of the net and secured the go-ahead.

“It’s a corner we practiced all fall, and saving it for today,” Zarchin said. “And she just sunk it. She was perfect.”

Goalkeeper Emmy McCarthy made 12 saves as Severn’s corners swelled to an extensive rate in the fourth quarter. Right midfielder Paige Heary spearheaded the defense alongside Davidson, Boland, Natalie McLaughlin and her sister Nora, collectively accounting for several defensive saves, as well.

“The difference was we dominated the third quarter. We didn’t give up our midfield line,” Zarchin said. “Defense wins championship. Today, St. Mary’s defense won us the championship.”

The next step for St. Mary’s is clear. While its results with A Conference talent were mixed this fall — a 3-3 record vs. A Conference teams — the Saints are underclassmen-heavy, and likely only to improve.

“We’re no longer going to be the hunted. We’re going to be the ones to go after them,” Zarchin said. “We have nothing to lose. Our destiny is to move into the A in 2024, and nothing is holding us back from expecting less than a championship.”