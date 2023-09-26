St. Mary’s field hockey dominates Saints Peter and Paul, 6-0: ‘Our goal is the B Conference championship’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Even St. Mary’s coach Karen Zarchin had to laugh.

The school’s football players attended Monday’s game to wish their athletic director, Allison Fondale, goodbye, but crowded the bleachers to watch field hockey first. They banged a drum that hadn’t been seen in a year and crescendoed to a roar every time a ball touched a Saint stick in front of them — which in field hockey, is quite a bit.

“They don’t know what’s going on, do they?” a few girls laughed.

This particular crowd was unusual, even as supportive as the football team can be for field hockey, the coach said. But as much as they enjoyed the attention, it wasn’t the reason St. Mary’s dominated Saints Peter and Paul, 6-0.

“Coming into the game, we talked about the three Ps: possessing the ball, patience and playing with passion,” Zarchin said. “And I think they really came out and showed that.”

The Saints (5-2) shortened the field to about a 70-yard range throughout the first half and, for much of it, the field shrunk to even 30 to 40 yards. St. Mary’s hounded the Sabres’ goalkeepers and it took just eight minutes for goals to poke through.

Once they did, the gates broke down.

Blair Bernard crossed to Addy Drain, who tapped through the keeper’s legs to finish one of her three goals. In the second quarter, Drain collected a rebound off the keeper’s legs for her second.

Freshman Paige Heary took the third goal on a penalty stroke, flicking it to the back of the net swiftly and, as an additional gift, in front of her mother Sarah, the school’s volleyball coach able to come without a game on the schedule.

The Saints earned a corner as time expired in the first half. Finley Davidson took it, stringing it through Sabre defenders to reach Ava Boland, who put it away for the goal.

“We have such a solid center of the field, and it really starts with Ava and Finley and Natalie McLaughlin behind her,” Zarchin said. “We’re so strong down the middle and out the sides, too, and they’re just relentless.”

The 4-0 lead at halftime only compounded in the third quarter. McLaughlin found Drain swiftly to notch her hat trick. Saints Peter and Paul picked up possession, even hitting the Saints defenders for a few saves. But it didn’t change much. Avery Bourke buried a goal for the Saints with 17 seconds left in the frame.

Zarchin pulled her starters before the fourth.

“We wanted to make it a celebration for Mrs. Fondale,” Zarchin said, “but we also wanted to make sure that we came out and showed the rest of our school what a strong team we have.”

St. Mary’s has a chance to send shockwaves across the league, facing Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference opponent McDonogh in Owings Mills on Wednesday.

“Our goal is the B Conference championship. To make this place a hockey school,” Zarchin said.